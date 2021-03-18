CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers beat Flames 7-3

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 12:58 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 on Wednesday night to split the two-game series.

McDavid has 18 goals and leads the NHL with 38 assists and 56 points.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, Dominik Kahun, Darnell Nurse, Zack Kassian and Alex Chiasson also scored to help the Oilers rebound from a 4-3 loss Monday night in the series opener.

Tyson Barrie had a career-high four assists, and Leon Draisaitl had three for the Oilers. Mike Smith made 30 saves.

Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary in the Flames’ first loss since Darryl Sutter returned as coach. Sutter directed the Flames to three straight victories after taking over for the fired Geoff Ward.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Thursday and Saturday nights.

Flames: At Toronto on Friday and Saturday nights.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

