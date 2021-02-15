CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan signs billion-dollar RELIEF Act into law | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » NHL News » Hurricanes erase early deficit,…

Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets 7-3

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Monday night.

McGinn finished with two goals and two assists, and Teravainen added three assists.

Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Nino Niederreiter and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three games in a row.

Goalie James Reimer gave up three goals in the first 16 minutes and made 37 saves as the Hurricanes opened a five-game homestand.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a three-game points streak halted.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves across two periods before he was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins.

Defenseman Jake Bean’s assists on Carolina’s second and sixth goals were his first NHL points in his sixth career game.

PUT HIM TO WORK

Cedric Paquette made his Carolina debut, serving as a fourth-line center just two days after he was acquired from Ottawa in a deal that included the Hurricanes sending Ryan Dzingel to the Senators.

Paquette, who was a member of last year’s Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, logged about 11½ minutes in his first game with his newest team. He was credited with a team-high five hits.

THANKS FOR …

Prior to the game, the Hurricanes announced that they traded forward Alex Galchenyuk, who was involved in Saturday’s Ottawa deal, to the Toronto Maple Leafs in return for forward Egor Korschkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Korschkov, 24, has played in the Kontinental Hockey League, posting 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games this season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He scored a goal in his lone NHL game last February vs. Buffalo.

Warsofsky was assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus is home Thursday night vs. Nashville to begin a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Carolina hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday in a make-up game from last month’s coronavirus-related postponement.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NHL News | Sports

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Survey: Has the pandemic changed your views on retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up