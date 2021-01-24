CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson’s late goal

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 6:40 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — William Karlsson scored with 42 seconds left in regulation, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday.

The Golden Knights and Coyotes played a tight-checking game after combining for 20 goals in the first three of four straight against each other.

Fleury was sharp throughout for his 62nd career shutout and Karlsson beat Darcy Kuemper with a one-timer on a feed from Jonathan Marchessault behind the goal.

Kuemper stopped 26 shots.

The unique pandemic schedule had the Golden Knights and Coyotes play two games in each city, and Vegas won three of the four.

The Golden Knights won both games in Vegas, including 5-2 in the second. The Coyotes returned the 5-2 favor in the first game in Arizona on Friday.

The finale was much more defensive.

Kuemper, who stopped 29 shots on Friday, made a couple of tough saves in the first period. Vegas limited Arizona to four shots in the first and Fleury got some help when a shot by Lawson Crouse hit the post.

Vegas continued to control play in the second period, spending long stretches in Arizona’s end.

Kuemper made some difficult saves, the Coyotes blocked numerous shots — one stung Jakob Chychrun — and Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith hit the post late in the period.

Fleury was sharp when he had to be, stopping a tipped shot by Conor Garland and Chychrun’s slap shot in the closing seconds.

Fleury was tested in the third period as the Coyotes picked up the pressure. He had one of the game’s biggest saves early in the period, stopping Phil Kessel on a short breakaway, and again was saved by the post on a sharp-angle shot by Johan Larsson.

Kuemper was just as good through several stretches of sustained pressure by Vegas in the third, but couldn’t stop Karlsson after Marchessault beat Chychrun to the puck behind the goal.

WHAT’S NEXT

Vegas returns home to play St. Louis on Tuesday and Thursday.

Arizona hosts the first of two games against Anaheim on Tuesday.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

