Titans’ Will Levis: ‘There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Go ahead and call Will Levis cocky. The Tennessee Titans quarterback currently fighting for the backup…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Go ahead and call Will Levis cocky.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback currently fighting for the backup job here, or somewhere else, isn’t worried about winning anyone’s approval.

He wants to play.

“There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me,” Levis said Saturday. “I know that for sure.”

Levis’ confidence has not wavered one bit from his arrival as the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 draft. The general manager who drafted him was fired in January 2025, and Levis now has to earn more playing time with his third different coach for a franchise that drafted a quarterback No. 1 overall in 2025.

His biggest goal for this training camp? Be the best version of himself.

“When I get the opportunities, I know I’m gonna make the most of it and I’m going to shine,” Levis said.

On paper, Levis is a prototypical quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds with all the physical tools. He is 5-16 as a starting quarterback having completed 61% of his career passes for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The other side? Levis threw four pick-6s in 2024, the most for this franchise in a season since the then-Oilers relocated to Tennessee in 1997. He lost five of eight fumbles and had only one more TD pass (13) than interceptions (12) that season.

He missed three games and much of a fourth with a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder.

Levis appeared ready to back up Ward until sharing a photo of the U-shaped dip in his shoulder on social media, announcing he was having season-ending surgery the day before the Titans reported to training camp.

That left no competition for Cam Ward, and the Titans went 3-14 with Brian Callahan fired early in his second season.

The Titans then hired Robert Saleh as coach who brought in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Tennessee also signed veteran Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in 2017, to a two-year contract hoping to tap into both his experience with Daboll and backing up a young quarterback in Buffalo.

That leaves Levis competing with Trubisky to back up Ward. The Titans could keep Levis as the third quarterback for depth or trade him if Levis plays well enough this preseason to attract an offer.

That’s what Tennessee did with Malik Willis in 2024. Now Willis has a starting gig with Miami.

“I know I put the tape out there already that I’m a dang good quarterback in this league,” Levis said. “And I’m even better than I ever have been.”

Saleh talked with Levis this offseason and told him to be ready to just compete.

“I think he’s doing a really nice job,” Saleh said. “He’s competing his butt off, he’s asking the right questions in meetings. … He’s trending in the right direction.”

Levis said he’s also matured after feeling like a kid when he first got to the NFL. He’s 27 and recently received a letter from the NFL Players Association telling him he’s now vested for union benefits going into his fourth season.

“I’ve definitely turned into a man, and there’s still a lot of growing that I need to do,” Levis said.

Fans in the stands for first time in camp

Saturday was the first of seven practices open to fans this training camp. The Titans put up a pair of covered grandstands at the back of their practice fields and had mascot T-Rac and a DJ on hand along with a food truck.

Fans had to request tickets in advance, and 1,300 were distributed for Saturday.

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