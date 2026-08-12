Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka limps off vs Jets in joint practice, doesn’t return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka limped off the field during a joint practice…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka limped off the field during a joint practice with the New York Jets on Wednesday and didn’t return.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles had no immediate information on the nature or severity of the apparent injury.

“I don’t know his status as of right now because I was on the other field,” Bowles said. “But I’ll check on that as soon as I go in.”

Bowles was asked if the injury was to the second-year receiver’s ankle, but the coach said he hadn’t gotten any word. Egbuka, along with several of the starters, was not expected to play in the preseason opener Friday night.

Egbuka, who caught 63 passes for 938 yards and six touchdowns last season, appeared to have been rolled up on after making a catch during practice. He limped off the field under his own power and was examined by trainers on a table for several minutes. Egbuka later returned to the Buccaneers’ sideline with both cleats off but didn’t practice again.

With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, Egbuka is expected to see an increased role in the offense as one of Baker Mayfield’s primary passing targets along with Chris Godwin, fellow second-year receiver Jalen McMillan and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst.

Egbuka was a first-round draft pick last year, taken 19th overall out of Ohio State.

Browning still set to start for Buccaneers

Backup quarterback Jake Browning didn’t practice Wednesday after injuring his back during the joint session with the Jets on Tuesday.

Bowles said Browning hasn’t been ruled out of the preseason opener and will start if he’s available. Baker Mayfield will sit out, so Bowles said Connor Bazelak would start the game against the Jets if Browning is sidelined. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels also would see playing time.

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