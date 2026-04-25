Texans fortify the trenches, taking Rutledge in Round 1 and McDonald in second round of NFL draft

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans addressed their biggest needs in this year’s NFL draft by shoring up their interior…

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans addressed their biggest needs in this year’s NFL draft by shoring up their interior offensive and defensive lines with their top picks.

The Texans traded up two spots to take guard Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick in the draft. It marked the first time they’d taken a player in the first round since selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. second and third overall in 2023.

Rutledge will compete immediately for a spot on a line that has struggled in the interior. They have veterans Wyatt Teller and Ed Ingram at the guard positions, but Rutledge could provide a more long-term solution. General manager Nick Caserio believes his physical style of play will help improve the team’s running game after their offseason trade for running back David Montgomery.

While the Texans are set at defensive end with stars Anderson and Danielle Hunter, they addressed their need at defensive tackle by trading up to take Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald with the fourth pick in the second round. Caserio felt fortunate to get McDonald, who he was a consensus All-American, in the second round.

He was the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after he had 65 tackles, including nine for losses and three sacks last season.

“We felt McDonald was probably the best run defender in the draft,” Caserio said. “Had a really productive season. Defensive tackle that was involved in … 60-plus tackles, it’s pretty impressive.”

The 6-foot-2, 326-pound McDonald said falling down the draft board will motivate him to prove people wrong.

“Everybody that went before me, that fuels me,” he said. “There’s not one player better than me in this class. I’m going to show it. I’m coming in to work.”

Coach DeMeco Ryans is thrilled to have added McDonald to a defense that was among the best in the NFL last season.

“McDonald is the guy we all — scouts, coaches, everybody, the collective group, everybody liked the talent,” Ryans said. “A young player, but he’s grown. He shows the strength in the run game. He shows the ability to get off blocks and finish.”

The Texans added another player that could help on the offensive line with fourth-round pick Febechi Nwaiwu. The Oklahoma standout was a second-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches after starting 11 games at right guard and two at center for the Sooners last season.

Adding a tight end

The Texans added a big target for Stroud by picking Michigan tight end Marlin Klein with the 27th pick in the second round. The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Klein grew up in Germany and played his first two high school seasons there before moving to the United States to finish high school in Georgia.

Klein is known as a strong blocker but also had 24 catches for 248 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines last season.

“Marlin was kind of a no-brainer,” Caserio said. “It’s a player we really liked.”

Caserio joked that the addition of Klein could get the Texans an international game in Germany in an upcoming season.

“Get your passport ready,” he said.

GM: Nico isn’t going anywhere

Caserio became annoyed this weekend when asked about reports that the Texans could be interested in trading star receiver Nico Collins.

“Teams call teams all the time and ask about players,” he said. “We’re not trading Nico Collins. Whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can take it and shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

The rest of the draft

Houston added Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz in the fourth round and USC safety Kamari Ramsey with the first pick in the fifth round. They wrapped up their draft by getting Boston College receiver Lewis Bond in the sixth round and took Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher in the final round.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.