Browns live up to expectations by bolstering offense during NFL draft

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Even though most of the frustration with the Cleveland Browns’ offense has focused on the lack…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Even though most of the frustration with the Cleveland Browns’ offense has focused on the lack of a franchise quarterback, the unit has also been among the worst because of struggles at wide receiver and injuries along the offensive line.

General manager Andrew Berry and first-year coach Todd Monken hope they made some progress in bolstering those areas during the NFL draft.

The Browns took a receiver with two of their first three picks, while three of their 10 selections were offensive linemen.

Add in a pair of tight ends, and yes, a quarterback, and the Browns lived up to expectations that this would be an offense-heavy draft for them.

“I’m excited about the work that Andrew has done thus far,” Monken said. “I think it’s been a great draft, but what matters is now, once they get here, and then how we develop them and how we put them in the right places to let their talent shine.”

The Browns hope they have found a franchise left tackle by taking Utah’s Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick. They moved up in the third round to select Austin Barber, who played left tackle at Florida but could transition to swing tackle or guard.

The most intriguing pick might be Alabama center Parker Brailsford in the fifth round. The Browns signed Elgton Jenkins in free agency to likely be their center, but Jenkins could move to guard if Brailsford wins the starting job.

“The centers that can pull and work at the second level and get to the perimeter because of their athleticism and speed, they give you a lot of optionality in the run game. And that’s something that Parker does very well. So we’re excited about that part of his profile,” Berry said about Brailsford.

Cleveland also added two playmaking receivers after five of its top six reception leaders last season were running backs or tight ends.

Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion, taken 24th overall, and Washington’s Denzel Boston, a second-round pick, can play both inside and outside. Concepcion is known for his speed and route running, while Boston excels with his hand strength and uses his 6-foot-4 frame to win contested catches.

The Browns added depth at tight end with Cincinnati’s Joe Royer (fifth round) and BYU’s Carsen Ryan (seventh round).

Speaking of quarterback

Berry said before the draft he wouldn’t rule out taking a quarterback despite selecting Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel last year. He proved his word by choosing Arkansas’ Taylen Green in the sixth round.

Green started 46 games over five years at Boise State and Arkansas. He excelled with the Razorbacks as a dual-threat quarterback, averaging 290.9 total yards last season, third in the SEC. However, he committed 37 turnovers in the past two seasons at Arkansas, including 17 fumbles.

“Very mature young man, really strong makeup, and he has rare physical gifts,” Berry said of Green. “He has size, he has elite speed, he has a big arm. He’s going to need some polish with this game, but he has the work ethic, and he has the acumen to do so. So we’re looking forward to adding him to the roster and adding him to the mix in terms of competition.”

More MACtion

Selecting Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round marked the second straight year the Browns took a player from a Mid-American Conference school on the second day. They chose Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round in 2025.

All Fannin did was set a franchise rookie record with 72 receptions.

McNeil-Warren is a physical playmaker who can play multiple positions. He excels in the peanut punch, where a defensive back forces a fumble by punching the ball from the carrier’s possession. The move was popularized by former Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman.

McNeil-Warren forced nine fumbles in his four years at Toledo.

“That’s the one that I wouldn’t have anticipated that he would have been available where we selected him,” said Berry about what he considered his most surprising pick of the draft.

The Browns’ other defensive pick was Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson in the fifth round.

Not standing pat

Berry made six trades over the three days of the draft, including a first-round move for the second straight year. Cleveland moved from six to nine after a swap with Kansas City and also got third- and fifth-round selections. The Browns ended up selecting Fano with the ninth overall pick, who was their top offensive line prospect.

The Browns ended up sending the 74th overall pick to the New York Giants for a fourth- and fifth this year and a fourth next year. Berry then traded this year’s fourth from the Giants as a package of three picks to move up in the third and take McNeil-Warren.

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