Bengals select Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell with their first pick of the NFL draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals continued to invest in their pass rush Friday night by selecting Texas A&M edge…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals continued to invest in their pass rush Friday night by selecting Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell with their first pick of the NFL draft.

Howell was the 41st overall player taken in the draft and the third edge rusher in the second round. He was an Associated Press first-team All-American and the SEC’s defensive player of the year.

Howell is 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds, which is leaner than the Bengals typically go for on the defensive line. He offers the Bengals speed around the edge and upgrades their pass rush depth. Howell recorded 11 1/2 sacks last year.

Cincinnati traded the 10th overall pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence last weekend. It was the first time the Bengals did not have a first-round pick since 1989.

Howell joins Myles Murphy, Boye Mafe and Shemar Stewart on the Bengals’ defensive end depth chart.

The Bengals had notable needs at linebacker and cornerback, but the opportunity to add a premium pass rusher in Howell was too good to pass up.

“The quick wins he can give us as a rusher is really dynamic,” assistant general manager Mike Potts said. “His arsenal of rush tools and moves that he has, I thought it was second to none in this draft class.”

The Bengals drafted Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M last year in the first-round, but Howell has a very different style. His speed stands out, and he also offers outside linebacker versatility.

“He can play 4-2 edge,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “He can play outside backer if you go into five down (linemen). He showed proficiency being able to drop. He can help us on special teams. This is a multi-faceted athlete. A really, really twitched up guy.”

Potts said that the Bengals weighed opportunities to move up and move back on Friday night, but the compensation didn’t work out. Sticking at pick No. 41, the Bengals were able to land a player in Howell who made a very strong impression during the pre-draft process.

“They told me on my (pre-draft) visit that they’d hope I fall to them,” Howell said. “It’s a blessing.”

He began his college career as a redshirt at Bowling Green. Howell transferred to Texas A&M in 2024, and 2025 was his true breakout year.

“We were completely aligned with the personnel and coaching staff,” Potts said. “This guy is one of our favorite players in the draft.”

While the Bengals had three potential impact pass rushers already on the roster, there was no established depth beyond that. Entering the draft, the Bengals’ fourth defensive end was Isaiah Foskey, who wasn’t on the roster at the start of last season.

Even though the Bengals could have added a potential starter at linebacker or corner, they were planning to address defensive end early in this draft. They checked that box with Howell.

“There are always different tiebreakers,” Potts said. “In this case, it was a position we wanted to address and the highest-graded player.”

In the third round, the Bengals went for upside at a position of need and selected Washington cornerback Tacario Davis.

The Bengals lacked a backup corner with the physical skill set to grow into a future starter, and Davis checks that spot. The front office was impressed by his combination of size, speed and production. Davis can contribute as a true man corner in specific matchups and on third downs when the Bengals look to get more defensive backs on the field.

Davis backs up two standout corners in Dax Hill and DJ Turner and provides important depth in the secondary.

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