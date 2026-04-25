Bengals able to address pass rush while adding depth in other areas

Duke Tobin’s biggest draft move didn’t happen while the Cincinnati Bengals were on the clock. It occurred last weekend when…

Duke Tobin’s biggest draft move didn’t happen while the Cincinnati Bengals were on the clock.

It occurred last weekend when he acquired defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants for the 10th overall pick.

The Bengals added another pass rusher in the NFL draft by taking Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round. The additions of Howell and Lawrence, along with signing edge rusher Boye Mafe and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at the start of free agency, give coach Zac Taylor more confidence in his defensive line’s ability to rush the passer.

“I’m really excited about the group we have. It’s a deep group, solid veterans with experience and youth that’s still developing with rookies that are now entering the mix,” Taylor said.

This is the second straight draft the Bengals have selected a player from Texas A&M with their first pick. The hope is that Howell has a better rookie season than Shemar Stewart, who played in eight games because of injuries and had one sack.

Howell comes in with a better resume than Stewart. He was tied for seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 11 1/2 sacks and was the first Texas A&M player with at least 11 in a season since Myles Garrett in 2015.

The Bengals also added another defensive lineman with Navy’s Landon Robinson in the seventh round.

Lawrence’s trade and Howell’s selection allowed Tobin, the Bengals director of player personnel, to focus on other areas.

Washington cornerback Tacario Davis gives Cincinnati some depth as Dax Hill and DJ Turner enter the final year of their contracts.

Not only could Davis be a future starter, but he can contribute as a true man corner in specific matchups and on third downs in nickel and dime situations.

“We love cover guys,” Bengals executive Trey Brown said. “When you look at big, long athletic corners who can absolutely fly, he checks the box.”

Four of Cincinnati’s five selections on Saturday were on offense. They added depth at wide receiver by moving up late in the fourth round to select Georgia’s Colbie Young, added offensive linemen Auburn’s Connor Lew (fourth round) and Duke’s Brian Parker II (sixth round), and took Texas tight end Jack Endries early in the seventh round.

Star player at Navy

Robinson was Navy’s first AP first-team All-America selection in 40 years. He was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year and had 6 1/2 sacks.

Welcome home

Parker is a Cincinnati native who attended St. Xavier High School, which produced Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly. About a decade ago, Parker remembers Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz giving a speech at his middle school. That memory ran through his head after being drafted by his hometown team.

While he played only tackle in college, Parker has the versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line. He takes pride in the consistent technique and footwork he demonstrated at Duke, which made him one of the more reliable offensive linemen in college football.

Due diligence on Young

Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Young has the look of a starting wide receiver. He has a rare combination of size, speed, and catch radius that fits what the Bengals look for at receiver, such as Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas.

Young never filled up the stat sheet in college, but was an player whose 75% of catches last season turned into first downs or touchdowns.

Taylor said he conducted wide-ranging research to learn about Young’s character. Young was suspended in 2024, but Taylor stressed Georgia wanted him back on the roster for the 2025 season.

Making progress

The 20-year-old Lew is one of the youngest players in this entire draft class.

He expects to be ready for training camp as he rehabs from a torn ACL. The Bengals were impressed with how Lew stepped into the center role as a freshman at Auburn, playing in the SEC. He also impressed the team in the pre-draft process with his football IQ, ability to learn quickly, and communication skills, which he demonstrated in pre-draft meetings.

Lew also gives the Bengals depth at center with Ted Karras going into the final year of his contract.

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Freelance reporter Charlie Goldsmith in Cincinnati contributed to this story.

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