Shedeur Sanders continues to focus on present, not on how Cleveland Browns might look next season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Plenty of people have opinions on where Shedeur Sanders factors at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns heading into next season.

The person at the center of the debate though isn’t spending time looking ahead to 2026, especially with two games remaining this season.

“I live in the present. I’m focused on this week because nothing’s promised going into next year or anything.” Sanders said on Tuesday as the Browns began preparations for Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. “I don’t think it’s about feeling a commitment. It’s about controlling what you can control. I think I have to do my part and get some wins and play clean football.

“The rest isn’t in my hands, so that’s really all it is. I don’t own the organization, so I can’t promise anything will happen. You know, I’m not God. I can’t dictate what’s going to happen each and every day, each and every minute.”

The Browns (3-12) won in Sanders’ NFL starting debut on Nov. 23, but have dropped the next four. With two weeks remaining, they hold the third overall pick in next year’s draft and could move up with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders facing each other on Sunday. Both are 2-13 with the top pick up for grabs.

After making the playoffs in 2023, Cleveland is 6-26 the past two seasons, which has put the futures of coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry into question.

In Sanders’ five games as a starter, he has been sacked 13 times, sixth most in that span.

Of quarterbacks with at least 70 total pass attempts over the past five games, Sanders’ 58.3% completion rate is sixth lowest and 73.7 passer rating is tied for second lowest. The lowest rating belongs to Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield (72.6), who spent his first four seasons in Cleveland after being the top overall pick in 2018.

Besides adjusting to changes on the offensive line, Sanders will now have to adapt to not having running back Quinshon Judkins.

The rookie underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a fractured right fibula and ankle dislocation after he was injured in last Sunday’s 23-20 loss to Buffalo. The Browns placed Judkins on injured reserve and expect him to be able to return to football activities in four to six months.

Judkins, who developed into an integral part of the offense, is second among NFL rookies in rushing with 827 yards and he finished 2 yards shy of 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will likely be the two running backs. Dylan Sampson remains questionable after missing the past two games because of a hand injury.

Shedeur Sanders will be facing a Pittsburgh defense that has feasted on rookie quarterbacks. The Steelers are 27-6 against rookie QBs since Mike Tomlin became coach in 2007, the best record in the league in that span.

Pittsburgh sacked Cleveland’s Dillon Gabriel six times in a 23-9 win in Week 6.

The Steelers (9-6) can clinch their first AFC North title since 2020 with a win on Sunday.

Watson won’t be activated

Stefanski said Tuesday that Deshaun Watson will not be activated to the activated roster. Watson’s 21-day practice window opened on Dec. 3 and he mainly worked with the scout team.

The nine-year veteran has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of the season. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon twice in a three-month period — first during the first half of a Oct. 20, 2024, loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and then in January.

“He’s done a great job with everything that’s that’s been asked of him, but just felt like this was the right decision for him and for us,” Stefanski said.

