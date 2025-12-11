Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb set to return 10 days after concussion without missing a game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb appears set to return from a concussion without missing a game for the Dallas…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb appears set to return from a concussion without missing a game for the Dallas Cowboys, who will play Minnesota at home 10 days after their star receiver exited a loss in Detroit.

Lamb was a full practice participant and talked to reporters Thursday, two strong signs he will be on the field Sunday night without missing a game as the Cowboys (6-6-1) try to keep their playoff hopes alive. Dallas trails Philadelphia by 1 1/2 games with four to play in the NFC East, while the Vikings (5-8) are on the verge of postseason elimination.

The 2023 All-Pro said he was still technically in concussion protocol.

“It’s been a lot of like eye work and eye discipline and trying to, I guess, frustrate myself essentially to see if I have any more residuals of the concussion,” Lamb said. “And I haven’t had any type of symptoms. As for me now, it’s been heavy on rest, to be honest. Doing everything, me knowing my requirements, kind of getting ahead of everything, especially with the extra 2-3 days that we had off. I feel like that was big.”

Lamb was injured in the second half of a 44-30 loss to the Lions on Dec. 4 when his helmet hit the turf hard out of bounds on his attempt at a leaping catch in the end zone.

The 26-year-old appeared to experience the unnatural extension of the forearms and fingers, a neurological reaction in the seconds after head trauma known as the fencing response. Quarterback Dak Prescott rushed to his side, and owner Jerry Jones said on his radio show a day later that the scene of the prone Lamb scared him.

The prospect of Lamb returning so quickly doesn’t bother Prescott.

“Zero concern,” the quarterback said. “Obviously there was some urgency to get him help then, but then actually when I got over there, he was almost right back to it. I was like, ‘You good?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ He was back at it Monday, doing light stuff and working out. From there, I was positive in the way that he would respond, and he’s been great.”

Lamb says football players can’t worry about when they’re going to get hurt again, even in the case of head injuries.

“You have to go out there first and play your game and don’t really think too much on it,” Lamb said. “I’ve been hurt a couple times, and I don’t dwell on it. I hit my head a couple of times. I don’t dwell on it. You have to move on. It’s a part of the game. That’s why playing football is very important, and that’s why taking care of your body is even more important.”

Lamb already had six catches for 121 yards when he exited the Detroit game. He has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in five of nine games, excluding a loss to Chicago when he sprained an ankle the first time he touched the ball. That injury sidelined Lamb for three games.

Lamb said he remembered everything from the moment his helmet hit the turf — and couldn’t help but see the replay because it was “all over my phone.”

“It was a surreal moment for me and myself and really just a quick experience,” said Lamb, who showed frustration on the sideline that he wouldn’t be allowed to return. “It was an opportunity for me to grow up. It was an opportunity for me that this game could be taken away from me at any given time.”

