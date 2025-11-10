Sports betting roundup: More football, more great games in both college and the NFL

More football, more great games — in both college and the NFL. Here’s a look at how things played out…

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, NFL favorites went 7-5 on Sunday in Week 10. The Detroit Lions (-8 at Washington) were the most-bet team in terms of tickets. They easily covered, defeating the Commanders 44-22. The win moved them to 13-0 in their last 13 games coming off a loss, both straight up and against the spread.

On Sunday Night Football, the Los Angeles Chargers were a three-point home favorite against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Los Angeles took in 61% of the bets and 65% of the money. They won and covered, taking down Pittsburgh 25-10.

One of the most exciting college football games on Saturday was Indiana needing a late touchdown to beat Penn State 27-24. Indiana was a 14.5-point favorite and was the most-bet team in terms of money. While they won the game, they did not cover the spread.

BYU-Texas Tech was a top-10 matchup, but it did not live up to the hype. Texas Tech rolled to a 28-7 win. BYU (+320) was the most-bet underdog to win.

Upsets of the Week

There were a few big upsets in the NFL on Sunday. The biggest was the Miami Dolphins blowing out the Buffalo Bills 30-13. Buffalo was a 9.5-point favorite going into the game, and took in 75% of the bets and 62% of the money.

The other big upset was the New Orleans Saints beating the Carolina Panthers 17-7 on the road. Carolina, which was a 5.5-point favorite, took in 73% of the bets and 57% of the money. The Panthers have now lost 11 straight games that they were the favorite in.

Coming Up

At the virtual midpoint of the NFL season, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has the best odds of winning the MVP award at +275.

He is followed by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at +300, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +500, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at +550 and Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +650.

No other player is shorter than +1000.

