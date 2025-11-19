Rams put 3 starters on injured reserve, with safety Quentin Lake likely out for regular season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams put three starters on injured reserve Wednesday, losing safety Quentin Lake, tight…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams put three starters on injured reserve Wednesday, losing safety Quentin Lake, tight end Tyler Higbee and right tackle Rob Havenstein for at least the next four games.

The Rams (8-2) had been enjoying largely favorable health during their five-game win streak, but their luck ran out in a 21-19 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as Lake dislocated his elbow and Higbee hurt his ankle.

Lake had surgery Tuesday and is likely out through the rest of the regular season, depriving the Rams’ secondary of their most versatile player. Largely working as a slot corner, Lake had 61 tackles, 10 passes defended, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and a forced fumble in 10 games this season.

“Talking with Dr. (Neal) ElAttrache, talking with (Rams vice president of sports medicine) Reggie (Scott), even talking with Q today, I don’t think it’s out of the question if you earn an opportunity to be able to play after the regular season that he could, you know, potentially play,” coach Sean McVay said.

Higbee’s absence will be easier to navigate as the Rams have made more extensive use of all of their tight ends this season, even putting three on the field at the same time for long stretches in a break from McVay’s reliance on three-receiver sets. Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson have combined for 33 receptions, 365 yards and six touchdowns.

The decision to put Havenstein on injured reserve comes as he has dealt with ankle and knee injuries for much of the season, forcing him to miss three games in October before returning following the team’s bye week. Third-year tackle Warren McClendon Jr. played well in the veteran’s absence, giving the Rams enough flexibility to allow Havenstein to focus on rest and recovery.

“Being able to talk to him, I think the best case and the best approach is going to be able to give him some time, see if we can end up turning the corner and allowing him to be able to feel like he’s capable of,” McVay said.

Higbee and Havenstein could return when the Rams visit the Seahawks on Dec. 18, though McVay did not set a timeline beyond the four games required of a stint on injured reserve.

Even with the options to replace each of the three, it represents a significant loss in experience and leadership as the Rams push for the top seed in the NFC.

Havenstein is the last remaining Ram who played in St. Louis and has made 148 starts in his 11-year career. Higbee is the franchise leader in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown receptions by a tight end. Lake is a respected presence on and off the field.

“They’re such great players, good guys in our locker room, leaders. That’s tough, but it’s next man up,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “It’s the NFL. That’s what we have to do. We understand that it’s part of the game. It’s a part of the game we all dislike, but we’re going to have to move forward with the guys we do have available.”

The Rams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) on Sunday night.

