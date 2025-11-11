Next Giants coach will have Jaxson Dart and talented playmakers to build around him

The New York Giants seem to have a franchise quarterback and playmakers to build around him. They just need a…

The New York Giants seem to have a franchise quarterback and playmakers to build around him. They just need a coach to lead them.

Brian Daboll became the second head coach fired this season, meaning the Giants (2-8) will join the Tennessee Titans in getting a head start in the search. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka gets an eight-game audition as interim coach and a strong finish would increase his chances.

There will be a surplus of candidates for an attractive job. The new coach will inherit rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo. Dart has shown his potential. Nabers and Skattebo can be stars, though both will be returning from major injuries.

Three of New York’s last four hires were first-time head coaches, so the organization could be looking for someone with experience.

Here are six possible successors to Daboll:

Lane Kiffin

He’s an obvious choice considering he coached Dart at Mississippi. Kiffin was 5-15 as head coach of the Raiders in 2007-08. He is 114-53 in college with Tennessee, Southern California, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss. Kiffin has said he has no interest in leaving his job.

Bill Belichick

A long shot. He has history with the Giants, winning two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach. Belichick will be 74 when next season starts, but his age isn’t the issue. His record without Tom Brady is the problem. They won six Super Bowls together in New England. But Belichick is only 84-103 without Brady, though he led the Cleveland Browns to a playoff win in his first stint as an NFL head coach. Belichick is 4-5 at North Carolina and would need a buyout to leave. He’d likely want full control and the Giants are planning to keep general manager Joe Schoen.

Mike McCarthy

He led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title with Aaron Rodgers in 2010 and has a record of 174-112-2 in 18 seasons with the Packers and Cowboys. McCarthy led Dallas to three straight 12-win seasons before losing his job after going 7-10 last season. He’s familiar with the NFC East, has worked well with young quarterbacks and is a winner.

Doug Pederson

Another Super Bowl champion, this one guided Philadelphia to the franchise’s first title with a backup quarterback beating Brady and Belichick. Pederson led the Eagles and Jaguars to five winning seasons, four playoff appearances and is 5-3 in the playoffs. He helped develop Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate in his second season in 2017.

Vance Joseph

He’s another former head coach who is having more success as a defensive coordinator in Denver. Joseph was 11-21 with the Broncos in 2017-18. He returned to Denver to join Sean Payton’s staff in 2023 and his defense has been top 10 in yards the past two years and third in scoring both seasons.

Klint Kubiak

He’s a rising young offensive coordinator. Kubiak is having success with Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle’s offense is ninth in total yards. Kubiak’s zone-blocking scheme can elevate New York’s run game and he’s shown he can develop QBs. Kubiak is the son of former NFL QB and head coach Gary Kubiak, who led Denver to a Super Bowl championship.

