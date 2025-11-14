Mutual respect fuels QB friendship as Baker Mayfield prepares for showdown against Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield likes to joke about how much he looks up to…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield likes to joke about how much he looks up to Josh Allen.

“I have to walkie-talkie to him because he’s so damn tall,” the 6-foot-1 Mayfield said, attempting to maintain a straight face when discussing his relationship with the Bills QB, who stands 6-foot-5.

“So I can’t really have a face-to-face conversation with him,” Mayfield added, before suggesting Allen has small hands for his size.

Allen shot back by accusing Mayfield of wearing two gloves when he golfs, after the two were paired at a celebrity tournament this summer.

The playful banter is an indication of a mutual respect in a friendship that began in 2018, when they were among five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the draft.

And the bond has grown given the career challenges they’ve overcome since, in establishing themselves as franchise-caliber players preparing to face off on Sunday, when the Bills (6-3) host the Buccaneers (6-3).

“I love the guy. He’s awesome,” Allen said. “To see how his career has progressed and the adversity he’s fought through, he’s playing some really, really dang good football right now.”

Mayfield’s rise has been gradual since being drafted first overall by Cleveland.

It took him five seasons and stops with Carolina and the Rams before finally finding the right fit in Tampa Bay. This year might be Mayfield’s most impressive in working his way into the midseason NFL MVP conversation for his production overseeing an injury-depleted offense.

For Allen, drafted seventh by Buffalo, he shed knocks about his accuracy and mechanics coming out of Wyoming by transforming the Bills into an AFC power and earning MVP honors last season.

The meeting on Sunday marks just their third, with each splitting the first two, and comes at a critical juncture for their teams’ playoff aspirations.

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills have dropped three of five and face a crisis of confidence on offense after the passing game sputtered in a 30-13 loss at Miami.

The four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers still lead their division, but have dropped two of three following a 28-23 loss at New England. Injuries remain the biggest concern, with Tampa Bay playing much of the season without receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and running back Bucky Irving.

Mayfield refused to use injuries as an excuse by voicing concerns about the team lacking a killer instinct following the loss on Sunday.

“I’m perfectly fine with it,” coach Todd Bowles said. “When you’re one of the captains of the team, you know what it looks like. … He spoke up and everybody took it the right way.”

In Buffalo, Allen is facing questions over the difficulty he’s having pushing the ball deep and finding open receivers.

The issues have led to Allen attempting to do too much. In three losses, he’s combined for four interceptions (three coming inside an opponent’s 20) and two lost fumbles.

Allen blamed himself while drawing on past experiences.

“I feel we’ve been worse off in some positions and been able to fight through some adversity,” he said.

One of those times happened in 2021, when the Bills dropped to 7-6 following a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. What fueled Allen was how the offense rediscovered its rhythm in an outing where Buffalo rallied from 24-3 first-half deficit.

The momentum carried over with Buffalo closing the season 4-0 and clinching its second straight division title.

“We felt like we found ourselves,” Allen said.

Banged-up line

Aside from missing key playmakers, Mayfield has spent much of the year playing in front of a patchwork line. All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs began the season on the sideline following knee surgery. Right guard Cody Mauch went down for the season in September. When right tackle Luke Goedeke returned last week, the Bucs had four starters on the field before left guard Ben Bredeson hurt his hamstring. Goedeke’s return was a big boost.

“Luke is an enforcer in the run game, a guy who kind of sets the tone for us,” Mayfield said.

Irving ruled out

Irving will miss a sixth straight outing after being ruled out on Friday. That leaves the Bucs going with the tandem of Rachaad White and Sean Tucker against a Bills defense that’s third-worst against the run.

Last weekend, Tampa Bay averaged 5.4 yards per carry and Tucker had 53, the most the Patriots have allowed this season.

“He’s a different type of back than Rachaad and Sean, obviously, but he gives us some juice,” Bowles said of Irving. “They all give us juice in certain areas, but if we can have some of our starters back, it always helps.”

Banged-up Bills

Buffalo, meantime, could be welcoming back some key players.

Though tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) has been ruled out, receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) is in line to return after missing three games.

Buffalo’s defense has also been decimated by injuries with three starters on IR. The Bills were so short on edge rushers on Sunday, tackle DaQuan Jones split time at both positions. Cornerbacks Christian Benford (groin) and Taron Johnson (groin), and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (concussion) have a chance to play Sunday.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi, in Tampa Bay, Florida, contributed to this report.

