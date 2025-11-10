Kevin Stefanski hints at Deshaun Watson’s return, adding further uncertainty to Browns’ QB situation

Even though Kevin Stefanski maintained that Dillon Gabriel remains the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback, the coach added some uncertainty about when and who might eventually replace the rookie.

When asked Monday if Deshaun Watson would be cleared to practice this week, Stefanski answered: “I’m not sure if that’s what we’re doing.”

That marked the first time Stefanski has suggested Watson, who’s rehabbing after two Achilles tendon tears in three months, might soon return, rather than ruling it out or providing no update.

Watson has been rehabbing at the Browns’ facility and been involved in meetings in the quarterbacks room. He has also posted videos on social media of working out on the indoor field at the Browns’ facility.

If Watson would begin practicing, a 21-day window would open during which he wouldn’t against the 53-player active roster.

Watson is 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter and unpopular among fans after the Browns traded three first-round picks to Houston for him in 2022 and signed him to a massive contract widely regarded as one of the worst in NFL history.

Going to Watson could further alienate an already restless fan base, as many are eager to see if touted rookie Shedeur Sanders will get his first chance to start at quarterback this season.

The calls for Sanders grew after a 27-20 loss to the New York Jets, who were previously winless at home and traded their two best defensive players early last week.

Gabriel completed 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but he missed opportunities to hit open receivers. The uneven performance continued the debate about Gabriel’s hold on the starting job.

The third-round pick is 1-4 as the Browns starter and he has a 78.3 passer rating in his starts.

Stefanski was correct in saying it wasn’t one play that was a determining factor in the Browns falling to 2-7.

Instead, you can point to five that ended up resulting in a brutal loss despite having extra time to prepare coming out of a bye week. And it showed again why the Browns continue to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Cleveland became the eighth team since 1994, and the first since 2013, to allow both a kick and a punt return touchdown in the same quarter. Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards to tie it at 7 midway through the first quarter. After a three-and-out, Isaiah Williams brought back Corey Bojorquez’s punt 74 yards, putting the Jets ahead.

It was also the first time since 1999 that the Browns surrendered multiple punt return scores in a season.

The offense made small gains with coordinator Tommy Rees calling plays for the first time, but a fourth-and-1 at the Jets 33 with 10:21 left was not one. Cleveland trailed 24-17 when Rees put Gabriel in the shotgun and called a pass. The Jets pushed up the middle and Will McDonald IV drove left tackle Cam Robinson into the pocket and got the third of his four sacks of Gabriel.

The most inexcusable mistakes were made by the unit that has been the most reliable this season. The defense had two penalties in the final 2 minutes, which allowed the Jets to run out the clock. Linebacker Devin Bush was called for holding on third-and-16 with 1:50 remaining when Jets QB Justin Fields scrambled right and was looking to run time off the clock.

Defensive lineman Cam Thomas was then flagged for a neutral zone infraction on fourth-and-5 with 58 seconds left, allowing the Jets to go into victory formation. The defense was flagged for a season-high four penalties.

“Hard to win on the road, and certainly hard when you do some of the things we did in that ballgame,” Stefanski said.

What’s working

Running back Quinshon Judkins has forced 28 missed tackles, including eight against the Jets. Judkins rushed for 75 yards on Sunday, which included 22 yards gained after missed tackles. The second-round pick is tied for second among rookie running backs this year.

What needs help

Since Bubba Ventrone became special teams coach in 2023, the Browns have allowed a league-high three punt return touchdowns and a 12.1-yard punt return average, fourth highest in the NFL.

Stock up

Jerry Jeudy posted season highs with six catches and 78 yards, plus his first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard pass from Gabriel. He was targeted on 32.4% of his routes after averaging just 18.7% in the first eight games.

Stock down

The offensive line allowed six sacks and 24 pressures. Offensive tackles Robinson and Jack Conklin allowed four sacks.

Injuries

DE Alex Wright suffered a quadriceps injury in the third quarter and did not return. … WR Isaiah Bond was out with a foot injury.

Key numbers

2 — Times in the past 14 games the Browns scored over 17 points.

13 — Consecutive road losses. The Browns haven’t won away from home since Week 2 last season against Jacksonville.

Next steps

The Browns have a six-game AFC North losing streak as they prepare to host the surging Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore (4-5) has a three-game winning streak since starting the season 1-5.

