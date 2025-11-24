Joe Burrow is nearing his return and the Bengals will need to win out to have a winning season

CINCINNATI (AP) — The only thing it looks like Joe Burrow has to play for when he returns for the…

CINCINNATI (AP) — The only thing it looks like Joe Burrow has to play for when he returns for the Bengals this week is trying to avoid a losing record.

And even that will be a tall task.

With Sunday’s 26-20 loss to New England, the Bengals (3-8) have dropped eight of nine since Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in a Sept. 14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are three games behind Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the AFC North and would likely need to win out and finish 9-8 to have a chance of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Cincinnati faces Baltimore twice in three games, beginning Thursday night. In between the matchups with the Ravens is a game at Buffalo on Dec. 7.

Coach Zac Taylor on Monday said he anticipates that Burrow will play this week, but he was not ready to definitively say Burrow will start.

“Coming off an injury he’s done everything he could. He put himself in position to do his best to play (Sunday). We’ll continue with that mindset. He looks like he’s in good shape right now and he can be ready to go,” Taylor said.

Cincinnati’s descent from playoff contender to currently having the eighth pick in next year’s draft has some wondering if it makes sense for Burrow to return this season, especially since he’s had three significant injuries during his six years in the league.

Taylor said the decision to play Burrow instead of backup Joe Flacco rests on one factor above all — winning.

“Winning is important. We want to win, and Joe gives us a great chance to win,” Taylor said. “Again, Flacco has given us every opportunity. We haven’t lost games because of Joe Flacco. He’s gone out there and given us everything, and he understands that.”

The biggest problem is that the Bengals can’t play complementary football. Their much-maligned defense allowed only one offensive touchdown to the Patriots, but a pick-6 by Flacco in the second quarter was part of New England’s comeback from a 10-point deficit.

“There’s several games I wish we would have finished, as a team. You can look at two back-to-back (against the Jets and Bears), where we were (close), just somebody in some phase making one play would have been the game and didn’t get it done,” Taylor said.

What’s working

The Bengals exceeded 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in five games. Chase Brown went over the century mark for the second time this season with 107 yards on 19 carries. Cincinnati is averaging 118.8 rushing yards per game in its last five games, more than double the 56.7 average it had in its first six.

What needs help

Fourth-quarter defense. In 16 fourth-quarter drives (not including running out the clock at the end of the game), opponents have scored 13 times, with nine touchdowns and four field goals. That includes a pair of field goals by New England’s Andy Borregales.

Stock up

Safety Geno Stone had his second career pick-6 and a career-high 13 tackles. The six-year veteran came into the game tied for the league lead in missed tackles with 16.

Stock down

Flacco. The 18-year veteran threw a pick-6 for the second straight game when he didn’t see New England cornerback Marcus Jones jump a flat route. Jones went untouched for a 33-yard TD. Flacco has five picks that have been returned for touchdowns since 2023.

Injuries

WR Tee Higgins (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (hip) and RB Tahj Brooks (concussion) have already been ruled out for Thursday.

Key numbers

5 — Times in Taylor’s seven years as coach the Bengals have had a losing record through 11 games. They were 4-7 at this point last season.

3-6 — Burrow’s career record as starter vs. the Ravens.

What’s next

Cincinnati visits Baltimore on Thanksgiving night. It is the third straight year the Bengals and Ravens have played a prime-time game in Baltimore. The Ravens (6-5) have won five straight.

