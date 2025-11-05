Falcons sign kicker Zane Gonzalez after releasing Parker Romo for costly missed extra point

The Atlanta Falcons have signed Zane Gonzalez, giving the veteran kicker another opportunity after he was cut by Washington in April.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed Zane Gonzalez, giving the veteran kicker another opportunity after he was cut by Washington in April.

The 30-year-old Gonzalez is replacing Parker Romo, who was released on Tuesday. Romo missed an extra point with 4:40 left in Sunday’s 24-23 loss at New England.

“Parker gave us a bunch of really good kicks,” coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “We missed a kick the other day, and we can’t miss those kicks. We’ve just got to find a way to be more consistent, get some operational peace. So, we chose to go with Zane and give him an opportunity.”

Gonzalez gained notoriety with Washington last season as fans caught onto his obsessive-compulsive disorder. He kicked a game-winning field goal in the playoffs against Tampa Bay, but not until after he adjusted his socks on the sideline and fixed his hair. Gonzalez used his platform to share his story, listen to others and correct misconceptions about OCD.

“The experience that Zane brings in from his time with Washington, some of the other spots he’s been to, San Francisco … bringing him back and giving him an opportunity this week is something we look forward to,” Morris said.

Gonzalez has made 96 of his 120 field-goal attempts in six NFL seasons, with a long of 57 yards in 2021 while he was with the Carolina Panthers. He has made 146 of his 153 career extra points, including a perfect 19 for 19 last season.

Gonzalez was training at his high school when he got the call.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get a workout that week, so I went and kicked Monday,” Gonzalez said Wednesday. “I was at my high school working on the field and then I got a call from my agent, so pretty much shut it down pretty quick, hopped on a flight, and then had a workout yesterday. They’re giving me the day off to relax, and I’ll be out there swinging tomorrow.”

Atlanta announced the move on Wednesday. It also released defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham.

The Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

The Falcons cut kicker Younghoe Koo in September and replaced him with Romo, who had been added to the practice squad as insurance in case Koo’s struggles continued. Koo missed a career-high nine field goals last season, then missed a last-second, 44-yard field goal in a 23-20 loss to Tampa Bay in this season’s opener.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.