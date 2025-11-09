Caleb Williams stars as the Bears rally past the Giants for a 24-20 win

CHICAGO (AP) — It was a listless Sunday afternoon for the Chicago Bears up until the very end. That’s when…

CHICAGO (AP) — It was a listless Sunday afternoon for the Chicago Bears up until the very end. That’s when Caleb Williams and company found a way.

There is no panic in Chicago these days. At least not when there are minutes left on the clock.

“We know who we are,” Williams said. “We know we’re real.”

Williams threw a touchdown pass and scrambled for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, sending the Bears to a 24-20 victory over Jaxson Dart and the struggling New York Giants.

Led by Williams, Chicago scored the last 14 points after Younghoe Koo’s 19-yard field goal gave New York a 20-10 lead with 10:19 left. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two sacks for the Bears (6-3), including one on Russell Wilson on a key third down in the final period.

“We’ve got some ballers. … We’re ready to make a push,” said Gardner-Johnson, a veteran defensive back who signed with the team last month.

Williams sparked the rally with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, making it 20-17 with 3:56 left. Odunze finished with six receptions for 86 yards after he was shut out during last weekend’s 47-42 win at Cincinnati.

After New York stalled and Jamie Gillan had a 26-yard punt, Williams went back to work. He found Luther Burden III for 27 yards to the Giants 19. One play later, Williams scored on a 17-yard run to make it 24-20 with 1:47 remaining.

“They have this belief that we’re going to find a way in the fourth quarter,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said. “Provided it’s somewhat close, we’re going to find a way to come out on top of this thing. It’s week in and week out they’re proving that.”

New York (2-8) had one last chance after Chicago took the lead. Russell Wilson scrambled for 11 yards, but the Giants ended up turning the ball over on downs at their own 46.

Wilson entered at the start of the fourth because Dart was being evaluated for a concussion. The rookie scored two touchdowns on designed runs, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with at least one rushing TD in five straight games.

The Giants had a 17-10 lead when Wilson came in, but he wasn’t able to close it out.

“They made a couple of plays, and that was just unfortunate for us,” Wilson said. “But I felt mentally ready and all of us being ready to respond. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to win the game.”

The 22-year-old Dart was shaken up after he was hit by defensive lineman Austin Booker and Gardner-Johnson on a third-quarter run, resulting in a fumble. He was in for two more plays at the end of the period before Wilson came in.

Dart finished with 66 yards on six carries in New York’s fourth consecutive loss. He was 19-of-29 passing for 242 yards.

“We have confidence in Russ. But you never want to see any of your guys going down,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

Dart and Darius Slayton helped New York’s offense find its stride after a slow start. Slayton made a one-handed catch for 31 yards at the end of the first quarter, and then had a 38-yard reception on the opening play of the second.

Dart capped the 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, tying it at 7 with 13:06 left in the first half. It was his sixth rushing TD of the season.

The Giants took their first lead on Koo’s 32-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half. Koo stepped in for Graham Gano, who was sidelined by a neck injury.

Injuries

Giants: Slayton was hampered by a hamstring injury. … DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr. departed with a toe injury. … LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles had a pec injury.

Bears: WR DJ Moore was slowed by a shoulder injury. … LB Ruben Hyppolite II departed with a knee injury.

Up next

Giants: Host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday.

Bears: At the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.