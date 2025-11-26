Buccaneers dynamic running back Bucky Irving is eager to play after a tough time with an injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Not playing football may have been tougher mentally on Bucky Irving than dealing with his physical…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Not playing football may have been tougher mentally on Bucky Irving than dealing with his physical injuries.

The dynamic running back is nearing a return to Tampa Bay’s lineup this week and spoke about his struggles for the first time on Wednesday. He was a full participant in practice after missing seven games with foot and shoulder injuries.

“It’s tough, man, (especially) your first time being hurt,” Irving said. “When I step out onto that field — like I always say — I don’t take this game for granted. I love what I do every day. I love my teammates. When I go out there, I show them that each and every time I get the ball, I’m trying to make plays and make things happen for this organization and this team to help them in any type of fashion to win football games. When God takes something away from you, He’s telling you to get closer to Him and lean on Him.”

Irving, a fourth-round pick last year, ran for 1,122 yards and scored eight touchdowns as a rookie while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He had 237 yards rushing and 19 catches for 193 yards and two scores in the first four games this season before going down.

While Rachaad White and Sean Tucker filled in nicely during Irving’s absence, the Bucs missed his playmaking abilities. He missed being out there on the field even more.

“It’s always tough not being able to be out there and go to war with your guys, but being able to go through that, learn from that and being able to move on, I’m happy to be back with my guys,” Irving said.

Irving has overcome more adversity than most. He lost his dad when he was 2, his grandmother when he was in high school and a half brother when he was a freshman in college. Both his father and half brother were victims of gun violence.

The 23-year-old leaned on his faith and team resources to help him deal with the emotional strain of being on the sideline.

“This whole organization. I can’t name everybody from this person to this person, but the people who were with me every step of the way know who they are,” Irving said. “I want to give big praise and a shout out to them for helping me throughout this process. They’ve been around and they’ve seen it before, so just being able to trust them, trust their plan and help me get back and be around my teammates. I love being around my teammates.”

Irving should provide a spark to the offense when the Buccaneers (6-5) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) on Sunday. Baker Mayfield is dealing with a shoulder injury and star wide receiver Mike Evans is out.

“Anytime you can get a starter back, especially a player of Bucky’s caliber and the way he prepares and the way he loves the game and how he is around his teammates, that should always elevate you,” offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.