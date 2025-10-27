Raiders sign Tyler Lockett, reuniting him with Geno Smith

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed receiver Tyler Lockett on Monday to reunite him with his former…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed receiver Tyler Lockett on Monday to reunite him with his former quarterback Geno Smith.

Lockett was released last week by Tennessee and now joins the Raiders where he will give Smith another veteran option on the outside.

Lockett and Smith were teammates for six years with the Seattle Seahawks with Lockett catching 220 passes for 2,613 yards and 16 TDs from Smith. Raiders coach Pete Carroll was the head coach in Seattle for five of those seasons.

Las Vegas has only two wide receivers this season with at least eight catches in Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has asked for a trade and is hoping to be dealt before next week’s deadline.

The 33-year-old Lockett had only 10 catches for 70 yards in seven games for the Titans this season.

Lockett has 671 receptions for 8,664 yards and 61 TDs.

The Raiders waived receiver Justin Shorter to make room for Lockett on the roster.

