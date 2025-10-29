Growing injury list adding to pain in dismal season for the Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Injuries are adding up and adding to the insult of a dismal season for the Tennessee…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Injuries are adding up and adding to the insult of a dismal season for the Tennessee Titans.

The toll is most noticeable on defense, which doesn’t bode well for hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) and quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

Two starters from the season opener are on injured reserve with rookie outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and veteran cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Four others were on Wednesday’s injury report, while two cornerbacks who either started or played heavily in that loss at Denver have been traded.

The Titans (1-7) are facing a true test of that next man-up mentality, and interim coach Mike McCoy said Wednesday that communication is the key with so many new faces.

“Any time you have changes and you have guys in different positions or guys playing with certain players for the first time, communication is critical,” McCoy said. “That’s the most important thing is just make sure everybody’s communicating, over communicate.”

The injuries are hitting the defensive line and secondary hardest.

Three-time Pro Bowl tackle Jeffery Simmons remains week to week with a hamstring injury that has cost him most of the past two games. Outside linebacker Arden Key has missed three straight games with a quadricep muscle injury and also didn’t practice Wednesday.

End James Lynch has a shoulder issue limiting him, and outside linebacker Ali Gaye was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with an injured knee.

The secondary is drastically different now and banged up. Starting cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. is working his way through the concussion protocol. Starting safety Xavier Woods was among six who did not practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Monday’s trade of cornerback Roger McCreary, joining Jarvis Brownlee Jr. who was shipped to the Jets in September, has left that meeting room filled with players still getting to know each other.

McCoy said teams can control some things during a season and some they can’t. Weekly changes are part of the NFL with injuries, and coaches have to play different players and personnel packages.

“There’s no excuses in this business,” McCoy said. “You’re going to go out there and play and execute at a high level on Sunday and there’s a certain standard you play with and you expect those players to go out there and do their job.”

Safety Amani Hooker and Woods are the only two starters still left in the secondary. The Titans claimed Jalyn Armour-Davis after the NFL roster cuts in August, and he has started the past six games. Rookie cornerback Marcus Harris is a sixth-round pick.

Three more defenders were added for depth Tuesday: outside linebacker Truman Jones from New England’s practice squad, cornerback Micah Robinson from Green Bay’s practice squad and cornerback Kemon Hall to the practice squad.

Robinson said communication is key with Wednesday his first day with Tennessee.

“I’ve been learning names,” Robinson said. “I’m trying to memorize them, especially the names in the DB room.”

NOTES: WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring) also did not practice and may miss a third straight game.

