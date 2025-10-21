Giants QB Russell Wilson calls Broncos coach Sean Payton ‘classless’ for a postgame swipe at him

NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Wilson fired back at Sean Payton on social media Tuesday, a little under 48 hours…

NEW YORK (AP) — Russell Wilson fired back at Sean Payton on social media Tuesday, a little under 48 hours since the Denver Broncos’ coach took a swipe at the New York Giants’ backup quarterback who lost his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart following an 0-3 start.

“Classless… but not surprised….” Wilson said on X, formerly Twitter. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

Wilson took his own jab at Payton, for whom he played one ill-fated season in 2023, by referencing the “Bounty Gate” scandal from 2009-11 with the New Orleans Saints. The NFL in 2012 found the team was rewarding players for hits on opponents with intent to injure, and Payton was suspended for a year.

Payton said after Denver’s historic 33-32 comeback win on Sunday that the Giants “found a little spark with” Dart, who became the starter, and hinted that part of a conversation he had with New York owner John Mara included wanting to face Wilson instead.

“I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said, ‘We were hoping that change would’ve happened long after our game,’” Payton said.

Wilson joined the Broncos via trade from Seattle in 2022 and signed a five-year, $245 million extension. They went 4-11 in his first season before Denver hired Payton, who was returning to coaching following a stint in broadcasting.

Payton benched Wilson 15 games in, a move that ensured the QB would not get injured. If Wilson were on the roster by March 17, 2024, his $37 million salary for 2025 would have been guaranteed.

Wilson was released to put an end to the ugly breakup between a veteran coach and player who had each won the Super Bowl separately.

Now a little over a month away from turning 37, Wilson spent last season with Pittsburgh before signing in free agency with the Giants.

This story has been corrected to show Wilson played just one season for Payton in Denver.

