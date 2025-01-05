Playoff-bound Texans cruise to 23-14 win over the Titans, who land No. 1 draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans gave what coach DeMeco Ryans wanted from their trip to Music City. Leave…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans gave what coach DeMeco Ryans wanted from their trip to Music City.

Leave with a win and a healthy roster before hosting an AFC wild-card game.

C.J. Stroud completed all six of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown Sunday on the Texans’ opening drive before going to the bench as Houston snapped a two-game skid with a 23-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans (10-7) also avoided being swept by the team they replaced in Houston. The Texans won for the first time since clinching their second straight AFC South title Dec. 15 with a win over Miami.

“We’ve earned a right to play postseason football, which is always our goal and now we’re excited for whatever opportunity comes next, whoever we’ll play, not sure who that will be yet,” Ryans said.

Houston had to wait to learn its playoff opponent. The AFC’s No. 4 seeded Texans will be hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Raiders 34-20 later Sunday for the No. 5 seed. No TVs were on inside the Texans’ locker room after the game.

“Great momentum heading to next week, and I feel like we needed that home-field advantage,” Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins said of the Texans preparing for another home game. “There’s no better feeling.”

With the loss combined with New England’s win over Buffalo, the Titans ‘ season of misery at least landed them the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL draft in April. Their 3-14 finish matches 2014 for the most losses in a season since relocating from Texas to Tennessee in 1997.

“It’s not a position I ever want to be in again,” first-year Titans coach Brian Callahan said of holding the top overall pick.

Ryans said he would decide how long his starters played based on how the game went.

Stroud needed 11 plays and 7:17 on a drive capped with a 2-yard TD pass to Collins for a lead Houston never lost.

Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon had five carries on that drive, then his day was done. Mixon turned cheerleader running down the sideline with a ballcap as Dameon Pierce took his second carry 92 yards for his second rushing TD of the season early in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Pierce finished with a career-high 176 yards rushing. Mixon had 23 yards and surpassed 1,000 for the fifth season in his career.

One of the biggest cheers from the thin crowd on a rainy, cold day came when former University of Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton’s 48-yard TD pass putting the Patriots up 14-7 was shown on the video board.

Ka’imi Fairbairn finished the first half with a 27-yard field goal, putting the Texans up 16-3.

Tennessee gave second-year quarterback Will Levis his 12th start this season. Callahan kept his promise to rotate, putting in veteran Mason Rudolph on the fourth possession. Rudolph guided the Titans to a pair of field goals by Matthew Wright.

Levis had the better day despite a botched handoff returned for a fumble. He finished with 175 yards passing and a 49-yard TD pass to Tay Martin with 2:41 left.

Big man TD

Defensive end Derek Barnett got the ball on a botched handoff by Levis to Tony Pollard early in the fourth and went 36 yards for the TD and a 23-6 lead. It was Barnett’s second such return for a TD this season and third of his career. He also had a sack.

Barnett not only played in college at Tennessee, he played high school ball at a Nashville suburb.

Titanic decisions

Tennessee has lots of decisions on how to use that No. 1 overall pick. The Titans had that selection last in 2016 and traded away for a draft that netted a trio of All-Pros including Derrick Henry. Whether Levis remains their quarterback after being the 33rd pick overall in 2023 will determine a lot of what happens.

“I feel like I’m the quarterback for this team and I can get us to the levels we want to get to, but it’s up to them,” Levis said.

Injuries

Texans WR John Metchie was being evaluated in the concussion protocol after being hurt on an incompletion late in the third quarter that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty. LB Jake Hansen hurt an ankle

Titans TE Chig Okonkwo aggravated an abdominal injury that had him on the injury report in the first quarter.

Up next

Houston will be trying to win a second straight wild-card game under Ryans.

Tennessee goes into the offseason losers of six straight and eight of nine under Callahan. Now controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has to decide what changes might be needed for a franchise building a $2.2 billion enclosed stadium next door set to open in 2027.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.