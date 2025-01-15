Jets interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for head coach job

The New York Jets interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on Wednesday for their head coach position. Joseph, who…

Joseph, who was the Broncos’ head coach from 2016-18 in his first stint with the team, is the 10th known candidate to speak to the Jets about their opening.

New York has also interviewed Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Darren Rizzi, Rex Ryan, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich and Mike Vrabel for the job. Vrabel has since been hired by New England as its coach.

The Jets are also conducting an extensive search for a new general manager. They have interviewed 15 candidates for that position, including Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan and Miami Dolphins assistant general manager Brian Gaine on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old Joseph has been Denver’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Sean Payton. Joseph’s defense led the NFL in sacks this season and ranked third in points allowed while helping the Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Joseph, who played defensive back for the Jets in 1995, began his coaching career as an assistant at Colorado — his alma mater — in 1999 and had a stint at Bowling Green in 2004. He got his first NFL coaching job with San Francisco in 2005 as an assistant defensive backs coach and had stints with Houston and Cincinnati before becoming Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

After one year with the Dolphins, Joseph was hired by the Broncos as their head coach and went 11-21 in two seasons in Denver. He became Arizona’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and coached there for four seasons before returning to the Broncos to lead their defense.

