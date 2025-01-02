Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh in a regular-season finale that has plenty at stake

Cincinnati (8-8) at Pittsburgh (10-6) Saturday, 8 p.m., EST, ESPN/ABC. BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 1 1/2. Against the spread:…

Cincinnati (8-8) at Pittsburgh (10-6)

Saturday, 8 p.m., EST, ESPN/ABC.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Bengals by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Bengals 10-6; Steelers 10-6

Series record: Steelers lead 71-39.

Last meeting: Steelers beat Bengals 44-38 on Dec. 1, 2024 in Cincinnati.

Last week: Bengals beat Broncos 30-24 in overtime; Steelers lost to Chiefs 29-10

Bengals offense: overall (6), rush (29), pass (1), scoring (8).

Bengals defense: overall (27), rush (21), pass (24), scoring (29).

Steelers offense: overall (16), rush (10), pass (25), scoring (15).

Steelers defense: overall (11), rush (7), pass (23), scoring (7).

Turnover differential: Bengals plus-4; Steelers plus-15.

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow is having the best year of his career. The fifth-year pro leads the NFL in completions, yards, and touchdowns and has thrown for 250 yards and three touchdowns in eight straight games, an NFL record.

Steelers player to watch

LB T.J. Watt. The perennial All-Pro has been quiet lately, failing to get a sack in three of Pittsburgh’s past four games. Watt was his usual disruptive self in the first meeting with the Bengals, dropping Burrow twice and forcing a fumble that was scooped up by teammate Payton Wilson.

Key matchup

Pittsburgh’s secondary against Bengals WRs JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase and Higgins, one the best wide receiver duos in the league, combined for 11 receptions, 155 yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting with the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s pass defense was lit up last week by Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 320 yards. Several Steelers veterans — namely safety DeShon Elliott — complained afterward about communication issues that shouldn’t be happening in late December. With Cincinnati’s offense rolling, expect Burrow to test the Steelers down the field repeatedly.

Key injuries

Bengals: DE Sam Hubbard (knee) is out. WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), WR Charlie Jones (groin), OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand), TE Drew Sample (groin) and CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) are questionable.

Steelers: CB Joey Porter (knee) is expected to play after sitting out the loss to the Chiefs. CB Donte Jackson (back) is questionable.

Series notes

Pittsburgh has won four of the past five meetings, including the 44-38 thriller in Cincinnati on Dec. 1 in which Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards. … The Steelers are 36-18 at home against Cincinnati, though the Bengals have won in two of their past three visits to Acrisure Stadium. This is the first regular-season meeting between the two clubs in January. They’ve met twice in January in the playoffs, with the Steelers winning both times (2005 and 2015). … Pittsburgh’s 71 wins over the Bengals are its second most against any opponent (Cleveland, 82).

Stats and stuff

The Bengals have won four straight since they were 4-8 in their first meeting with the Steelers Dec. 1. … Cincinnati can clinch the last AFC wild-card spot with a win over Pittsburgh coupled with losses by Denver and Miami on Sunday. … The Steelers locked up a playoff berth weeks ago, but have dropped three straight to lose their grip on the AFC North. Pittsburgh would need a victory over the Bengals and a loss by Baltimore earlier Saturday to Cleveland to clinch its first division title since 2020. … Otherwise, the Steelers would lock up the fifth seed in the AFC with a victory or a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. … If neither of those things happens, Pittsburgh would drop to the sixth seed, forcing it to travel to Baltimore in the opening round. … Seven of the Bengals’ eight losses have been by one score. … In the win over Denver last week, Burrow was 39 for 49 for 412 yards and three TDs, along with a rushing score. … Chase, who had nine catches for 102 yards against Denver, has had career highs this season in receptions (a team record 117), receiving yards (a team record 1,612; team record) and 16 TDs, one shy of the team record. … Chase also leads the NFL in each of those categories, and has a chance to become the fifth player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to complete the receiving triple crown. … A win against Pittsburgh would complete the Bengals’ fourth consecutive regular season with a record better than .500. … Cincinnati CB Mike Hilton played for the Steelers from 2017-20. … Burrow has 26 career games with 300 or more passing yards, the second most in team history behind Andy Dalton’s 28. … With 14 sacks, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is tied with the Browns’ Myles Garrett for the NFL lead. … Cincinnati has scored 453 points this season, seven shy of a team-record 460 in the 2021 season. … The Bengals have scored 56 total TDs, three shy of a team record 59 set by the 1988 team that reached the Super Bowl behind QB Boomer Esiason and RB Ickey Woods. … The Steelers are 38-30 on Saturday, including a 26-8 mark at home. … Pittsburgh’s defense took a significant step back in December and is giving up more than 400 yards a game during its three-game skid. … Steelers RB Najee Harris reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the fourth straight season last week against Kansas City, but it’s backfield mate Jaylen Warren that seems to be surging late in the season. Warren has 33 touches for 202 yards over the past two games, compared to 24 touches for 123 yards for Harris. … Russell Wilson has fumbled in three straight games and has turned it over three times in the past two weeks. Wilson had three turnovers in his first seven starts with the Steelers. … Pittsburgh WR George Pickens’ 16 receptions of at least 25 yards rank third in the NFL this season behind Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (17) and Chase (16). Pickens had three receptions for 50 yards last week against Kansas City after missing three games with a hamstring injury. … Watt has 11 1/2 sacks heading into Week 18. His lowest total in a non-injury interrupted season is 7, set during his rookie year in 2017. Watt’s dip in sack production mirrors that of his team. Pittsburgh has just 36 sacks this season, on pace for its lowest total since 2014 (32). … Steelers K Chris Boswell’s 40 field goals are tied for the second most in a season in league history, trailing only the 44 David Akers made in 2011 while kicking for San Francisco.

Fantasy tip

Considering the current state of Pittsburgh’s defense, the roll he’s been on and the stakes for the Bengals, starting Burrow is a no-brainer. Still need convincing? He’s averaging 334 yards passing in his past three starts against the Steelers.

