Bears interview Thomas Brown for their coaching vacancy

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy on Monday after he ran the team on an interim basis at the end of the season.

Brown was hired as Chicago’s passing game coordinator last February. He was promoted to offensive coordinator when Shane Waldron was fired on Nov. 12. He took over as interim coach when Matt Eberflus was let go on Nov. 29.

Chicago lost four of five games after Brown took over. The team finished with a 5-12 record after it rallied for a 24-22 victory at Green Bay in its season finale on Jan. 5, stopping a 10-game slide.

The development of quarterback Caleb Williams is perhaps the biggest priority for the Bears in the wake of their fourth consecutive losing season. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, completed 64.9% of his passes for 929 yards and six touchdowns with one interception after Brown took over.

Chicago is casting a wide net in its search for its next coach. It interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Sunday.

The Bears interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday. They have also interviewed former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was hired by New England on Sunday.

Chicago has just three playoff appearances since the 2006 team won the NFC. The Bears’ lone Super Bowl title came during the 1985 season.

The Bears thought they were poised to challenge for a postseason spot after a busy offseason, highlighted by the addition of Williams. They also acquired six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. But instead of making a playoff push, they went into a freefall after a 4-2 start.

