49ers backup QB Joshua Dobbs has up-and-down final game before free agency

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs spent the 2024 season in a backup role, seeing mop-up action in one game.…

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joshua Dobbs spent the 2024 season in a backup role, seeing mop-up action in one game.

With starter Brock Purdy out, Dobbs got the call for San Francisco in the season finale against Arizona in what amounted to an audition for next season.

Dobbs had an up-and-down final game before hitting the free-agent market. He threw for for 326 yards and two touchdowns but also had three turnovers in the 49ers’ 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“It was great to be out there,” said Dobbs, who completed 29 of 43 passes. “Thought for three quarters we battled. Obviously, turnovers killed us — that was the difference in the game.”

Dobbs had whirlwind 2023 — including a stint in Arizona — before earning a backup role with San Francisco (6-11) this year. He was the third quarterback behind Purdy and Brandon Allen, attempting his only four passes in last week’s 40-34 loss to Detroit.

With Purdy nursing an elbow injury and the 49ers out of the playoffs, coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go with Dobbs over Allen for the season finale because of his mobility behind a patchwork offensive line.

Dobbs had some good moments against the Cardinals (8-9) and a few he’d like back.

Dobbs scored on a 1-yard run and found Ricky Pearsall for a 6-yard TD, both in the second quarter. He also hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a 36-yard touchdown that pulled the 49ers within 26-24 in the third quarter.

“Dobbs did a good job, minus the turnovers,” Shanahan said.

But the turnovers, as they usually are, were costly.

The first interception came in the second quarter, when he tried to squeeze the ball into a tight window and Arizona’s Sean Murphy-Bunting snagged it at the Cardinals 45. Arizona’s Kyler Murray hit Greg Dortch on a 23-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive, helping the Cardinals build a 20-17 halftime lead.

With the game still in reach, Dobbs lost a fumble on a run to the left, recovered by the Cardinals at their 27. Arizona didn’t score on the next drive, but it did after an interception that bounced off Pearsall into the hands of Arizona cornerback Kei’Tel Clark at San Francisco’s 39. Murray found Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 12-yard touchdown three plays later, putting the Cardinals up 40-24.

“(I wanted to) enjoy the opportunity to start and NFL game, which is always rare and hard to come by,” Dobbs said.

The season didn’t end the way he hoped, but Dobbs hopes he gets the opportunity again.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.