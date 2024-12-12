Off the couch and into the fire: Chiefs keep finding reinforcements for Super Bowl-contending roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pick your adjective to describe the Kansas City Chiefs this season — charmed, serendipitous, fortunate…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pick your adjective to describe the Kansas City Chiefs this season — charmed, serendipitous, fortunate or just plain lucky — and it probably fits, and not just because they keep winning games that come down to the wire.

Every time they need help at a position, they’ve found someone sitting on the couch, seemingly waiting for their call.

First it was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who returned to the Chiefs just before the season after Marquise Brown was lost to shoulder surgery. Then it was running back Kareem Hunt, who likewise returned to his former team when Isiah Pacheco broke his fibula. Left tackle D.J. Humphries came next when other options at the position were struggling, and this week it was Steven Nelson, who came out of retirement to help a secondary that has struggled for weeks.

“Just got an opportunity, got a call. Was very excited about it,” said Nelson, who spent his first four seasons in Kansas City before stints in Pittsburgh and Houston, and ultimately calling it quits in June so he could spend more time with his family.

“I’ve got two daughters and been spending a lot of time with him,” Nelson said, “but still trying to work out. It was kind of the perfect scenario, getting the call, especially where this team has been and this point in the season. Great opportunity.”

It’s been a perfect opportunity for all of them.

Perfect fits for the Chiefs, too.

Each could have signed just about anywhere else and been able to contribute, yet they were still sitting around when Chiefs general manager Brett Veach reached out. In the case of Smith-Schuster, Hunt and Humphries, there were some concerns about injuries that had kept some teams away, but the Chiefs were willing to take a risk on them.

Smith-Schuster, who has dealt with knee trouble for years, missed some time with a hamstring injury this season. But he still has 202 yards and a touchdown receiving, and has provided some veteran leadership in the locker room.

Hunt was coming off a sports hernia surgery, a big reason why the Browns — whom the Chiefs visit Sunday — declined to bring him back after five years spent in a one-two punch with Nick Chubb.

But when Pacheco went down, Hunt stepped in and their offense barely missed a beat; he has run for a team-leading 608 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.

Humphries was still rehabbing a torn ACL at the start of the season, but the former Pro Bowl tackle was cleared just before the Chiefs called him. Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris had struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side, so they brought in Humphries to help out. And while he hurt his hamstring late in his debut last week against the Chargers, the Chiefs still hope he’ll be recovered and fully up to speed in time for the stretch run and the playoffs.

“I’m in Kansas City, bro. I’m pretty ecstatic. It don’t get much better than this,” Humphries said. “Everybody is excited for me to be here and that’s a really good feeling. You’re getting All-Pro guys’ arms outstretched, like, ‘We’re so glad you’re here.’”

The providential signings don’t stop at those four players, either.

When the Chiefs lost kicker Harrison Butker to knee surgery, they signed Spencer Shrader off the Jets practice squad, and he promptly kicked a game-winner against Carolina. But then Shrader hurt his hamstring and landed on injured reserve. The 49ers had just waived Matthew Wright, and the Chiefs signed him up. He’s gone 8 for 9 on field-goal tries, has been perfect on PATs, and banged the game-winner off the upright and through last week against Los Angeles.

Just like Smith-Schuster, Hunt and Nelson, Wright had been with Kansas City a couple of years ago.

“It definitely helps, him knowing how we do things, how we practice and what we expect,” Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said. “That all helped, for sure. And he’s a veteran. He’s been a lot of places. It wasn’t like he was a rookie off the street.”

Or off the couch, for that matter.

NOTES: Butker planned to kick again Thursday and could come off IR to face the Browns on Sunday. “He looked good,” Toub said. “We have to see how he responds.” … Humphries (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. RT Jawaan Taylor (knee) was limited. … SS Justin Reid will likely handle kickoffs against Cleveland. He has a stronger leg than Wright and also puts another athletic and adept tackler on the field on special teams.

