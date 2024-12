FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at L.A. RAMS — ARIZONA: S Jammie Robinson,…

ARIZONA CARDINALS at L.A. RAMS — ARIZONA: S Jammie Robinson, S Joey Blount, RB Trey Benson, LB Milo Eifler, LB Benton Whitley, TE Travis Vokolek, WR Xavier Weaver. LOS ANGELES: QB Stetson Bennett, WR Tyler Johnson, RB Cody Schrader, OL Dylan McMahon, OL Rob Havenstein.

