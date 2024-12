NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW ORLEANS:…

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW ORLEANS: QB Derek Carr, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DT Nathan Shepherd, DT Khristian Boyd GREEN BAY: LB Quay Walker, WR Malik Heath, S Javon Bullard, CB Jaire Alexander, S Evan Williams, OL Jacob Monk.

