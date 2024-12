NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Jaire Alexander, CB Corey Ballentine, LB Edgerrin Cooper, WR Romeo Doubs, C Jacob Monk. DETROIT: OG Kayode Awosika, OT Taylor Decker, OT Giovanni Manu, CB Emmanuel Moseley, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DE Josh Paschal, DT DJ Reader.

