Mayfield throws for 4 TD passes as Buccaneers dominate the second half to rout Chargers 40-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Two years ago, Baker Mayfield was trying to salvage his career in Southern California.

On Sunday, Mayfield made a triumphant return in his 100th career start and directed a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense that made an emphatic statement against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Mayfield threw for 288 yards and four touchdown passes as the Buccaneers dominated the second half in a 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFC South-leading Buccaneers (8-6) trailed 17-10 late in the second quarter before scoring on six straight drives, including five in the second half.

“We came into halftime and said if the offense didn’t hurt ourselves we will be all right,” said Mayfield, who completed 22 of 27 passes. “The defense came out and stopped them and the offensive line took over. It was a complementary football game.”

Mike Evans had a season-high 159 yards receiving and two scores, including the play that gave the Bucs the lead early in the third quarter.

On second-and-13 at their own 43-yard line, Mayfield eluded pressure and scrambled left before finding Evans for a 57-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay a 20-17 lead with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter.

Evans lined up as the outside receiver on the right side of the formation, before running across the field. He caught the ball at the Chargers 35, shook off an attempted shoulder tackle from rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still and kept his balance near the sideline before scoring.

“Baker did a great job, they forced him out to the left and I ran with him,” said Evans, who had nine receptions. “With scrambling quarterbacks, you have to run and get in their vision. He threw a great ball to me, stayed on the sideline and made a play.”

Evans also hauled in a 35-yard pass late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 30-17. It was the veteran wide receiver’s 14th game with at least 150 yards receiving, second most among active players. Miami’s Tyreek Hill leads with 16.

Rachaad White’s 11-yard reception on a screen pass made it 37-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Mayfield reached 30 TD passes for the first time in his seven-year career in the stadium where he experienced a bit of a career resurrection. Mayfield played the final five games of the 2022 season for the Rams and directed them to two wins, including a comeback victory over Las Vegas two days after being signed.

Mayfield parlayed that into signing with the Buccaneers in March 2023.

“I have always had self confidence,” Mayfield said just steps from the Rams’ locker room at SoFi Stadium. “There were ups and downs, but that’s just the journey of the NFL career. I just wanted to get in the right spot and Tampa Bay has been that for me from the jump.”

Tampa Bay surpassed 400 yards of total offense and at least 150 yards rushing for the fourth straight game. The Buccaneers did not punt in 10 possessions against a Los Angeles defense that had surrendered a league-low 15.9 points through 12 games.

Tampa Bay outgained the Chargers 506-206, including a 223-32 edge in yards rushing.

“I can only imagine for a defensive coordinator what it is like to scheme against us with the personnel changes and we have a lot of plays off plays in the same formation. It’s tough to defend that,” Mayfield said.

Rookie Bucky Irving rushed for 117 yards, including a 54-yard carry off right guard during the third quarter to set up the second of Chase McLaughlin’s four field goals.

“That’s huge. It’s December football, you know,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “We’re trying to stop the run, and we’re trying to run the football. Today, we did a good job.”

Los Angeles (8-6) remains in a playoff spot, but has dropped three of four and suffered the worst loss in Jim Harbaugh’s first year as coach.

Justin Herbert completed 21 of 33 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off for the first time since Week 2 in the third quarter, snapping a streak of 357 attempts without a pick.

“It was pretty thorough. Very thorough. And now we’re staring at that adversity, and it’s (about) how we respond,” Harbaugh said. “All phases, just wasn’t good enough today.”

Both teams scored on their opening drives.

Mayfield connected with Jalen McMillan for a 26-yard touchdown. Los Angeles promptly answered with a 10-play drive, capped when Herbert rolled right and found Ladd McConkey for a 7-yard score.

The teams traded field goals before the Chargers took a 17-10 advantage midway through the second quarter on Quentin Johnston’s eighth TD catch of the season.

Herbert’s streak snapped

Herbert’s streak without an interception ended when he threw off his back foot on second-and-10 from the LA 10. The ball floated as Johnston tried to track it. Johnston went inside as the ball went outside, allowing Jamel Dean to come up with his first pick of the season at the Chargers 42.

“It is what it is. I always try to protect the ball and do my best to not put our team in harm’s way. Unfortunately that one got away from me,” said Herbert, whose 357 attempts without an interception is the fifth-longest streak in league history.

Injuries

Chargers: CB Cam Hart suffered a concussion in the second quarter and didn’t return. … G Zion Johnson sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Up next

Buccaneers: At Dallas next Sunday.

Chargers: Host Denver on Thursday.

