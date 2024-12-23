Giants’ 10th straight loss showed once again that they need a young QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Giants’ franchise-record 10th straight loss proved anything, it’s that New York could use…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Giants’ franchise-record 10th straight loss proved anything, it’s that New York could use a young franchise quarterback.

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. showed what a young QB can do on Sunday against the Giants, who need to learn from it.

The No. 8 overall pick in the draft, Penix played a nearly flawless game in his first career start to help the Falcons thrash the woeful Giants 34-7 in their best performance in weeks.

The Giants gambled in 2019 that Daniel Jones would be their franchise QB and it really never panned out. The one exception was the 2022 season, when the No. 6 overall pick had a career year and led New York to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff berth in the first season after Joe Schoen was hired as general manager and Brian Daboll was named coach. The Giants even won a playoff game.

With the release of Jones last month, the Giants (2-13) are now a team without a quarterback who can perform at the level required of an NFL starter. Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock have split the last four starts but neither has provided much of a spark for the league’s worst offense. Lock handed the Falcons the game with two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

To turn things around next season, the Giants must find a quarterback.

“I’d say it’s very important,” Daboll said Monday.

New York is going to have a high pick in the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in late April. It could even be the No. 1 overall selection.

Choosing the right quarterback is going to be hard. There isn’t a can’t-miss choice in 2025 draft and forcing one early would be a mistake. Unless the Giants are convinced that Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe or someone else is the next franchise player, they have have so many needs that it would be better to wheel and deal and fill as many holes as possible.

Even if the Giants take a quarterback in the second round, there’s bound to be someone available who has a chance to be better than what they have now.

What’s working

The calendar. The season ends in less than two weeks.

What needs help

The franchise is in disarray, and a shakeup appears likely. Daboll’s future as the coach is not bright, considering the current skid and two straight losing seasons. Schoen has to share the blame and so do co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, who hired the GM and coach.

Stock up

LB Darius Muasau. The sixth-round draft pick out of UCLA has started the last three games since Bobby Okereke (back) was hurt and eventually put on injured reserve last week. Muasau had 11 tackles Sunday along with a quarterback hit and a tackle for a loss. He made the defensive calls after LB Micah McFadden left with a neck injury.

Stock down

Lock. In his starts, Lock has had three interceptions returned for touchdowns. He also lost a fumble on a strip-sack at Atlanta. Lock sustained a shoulder injury during the game and had an MRI on Monday.

Injuries

Besides Lock and McFadden, S Jason Pinnock (eye) also left the game. C John Michael Schmitz and RB Tyrone Tracy were evaluated for ankle injuries on Monday.

Key number

1 — Thanks to the Raiders’ victory over the Jaguars, the Giants will have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with two more losses.

Next steps

For the ninth and final time, the Giants will try to find a way to win at MetLife Stadium. New York is 0-8 heading into Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Its only other winless season at home was in 1974 when New York played at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, while Giants Stadium was being built.

