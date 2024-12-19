Exit Cousins, Enter Penix: Falcons make stunning QB switch with 3 games left in the season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have a new leader in their push for the playoffs. Exit Kirk Cousins. Enter…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have a new leader in their push for the playoffs.

Exit Kirk Cousins.

Enter Michael Penix Jr.

In a move that would’ve been unimaginable midway through the season, the Falcons have handed the starting quarterback job to their first-round draft pick, who has played a total of 21 snaps.

Penix will take the first snap when the Falcons (7-7) host the woeful New York Giants (2-12) on Sunday in what is essentially a must-win game in the NFC South race.

“He’s been doing a great job in preparation,” coach Raheem Morris said of the left-handed rookie. “We’re really fired up to go watch him play.”

It’s been quite a downfall for the 36-year-old Cousins, who just nine months ago signed a $180 million, four-year contract with the Falcons that included $100 million in guaranteed money.

The 13-year veteran was the swag surfin’ toast of the city when he guided the Falcons to a 6-3 start, putting them in a seemingly comfortable position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Then, it all fell apart.

Atlanta lost its next four games as Cousins seemed to lose zip on his passes and the confidence needed to make the tough throws. The Falcons broke their skid with an ugly 15-9 win at Las Vegas, but it was clear that Morris and his staff had lost confidence in their quarterback, who passed for just 112 yards.

It was hard to argue with making the change — Cousins has an NFL-high 16 interceptions, including nine picks and just one TD pass in the past five games — but it’s a daring move nonetheless with just three weeks remaining in the regular season and the Falcons trailing first-place Tampa Bay by a single game.

“There’s a standard that I have for myself and the team has for me,” Cousins said. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t playing up to that standard consistently enough.”

The Falcons won’t get any sympathy from the Giants, who are mired in a nine-game losing streak — equaling the franchise record for ineptitude — and tied with the Raiders for the NFL’s worst record in the race for the top pick in the 2025 draft.

New York has gone through three starters at quarterback and will return to Drew Lock, who didn’t play a week ago because of a heel injury.

Tommy DeVito started the 35-14 loss to Baltimore but left with a concussion, leaving journeyman Tim Boyle to finish the game.

“Certainly, you’d like one guy in there the whole time,” coach Brian Daboll said. “But that’s not the reality.”

Penix’s chance to shine

The Falcons stunned everyone by taking Penix with the No. 8 overall pick after signing Cousins.

All along, the team insisted Penix was being groomed for a future starting role while learning the ropes for at least a season or two as Cousins’ understudy.

That timetable has undergone a radical change, with the Falcons giving every indication this is Penix’s team now.

“He’s been grinding away, learning from Kirk, being around his coaches, being ready to go, knowing that every play could be the last snap for anybody,” Morris said.

Penix, the Heisman Trophy runner-up at Washington in 2023, was among a record-tying six quarterbacks picked in the first round this year. He is the fifth of those to land a starting job.

“I’m excited,” Penix said. “I’m blessed to be in this position and blessed to get his opportunity. I’m just going to make sure I take full advantage of this.”

What’s next for Cousins?

It’s hard to envision how Cousins has any sort of future in Atlanta.

The Falcons could be facing a huge cap hit if they release Cousins before next season, though having Penix on a rookie deal would ease some of the financial pain. A face-saving trade might be difficult to pull off given Cousins’ big contract and striking drop in production.

For now, he’s just a very expensive backup.

“It definitely has some financial implications for us,” Morris said. “But we’re always going to make football decisions in order to win the football game.”

New levels of misery

Misery is nothing new for Giants fans — the team has locked up its 10th losing season in the past 12 years — but this is a new level of ineptitude for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

Not only would a loss to the Falcons break the franchise record for most consecutive defeats, New York is closing in on the fewest wins in a season since a 2-12 mark in 1974.

The only time the Giants won fewer than two games was a 1-12-1 campaign in 1966.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to be in this predicament, but all you can do is attack the week in a positive mindset and do your best to move forward,” receiver Darius Slayton said.

Relying on the run game

Look for the Falcons to lean on their strong running game to ease some of the pressure on Penix.

Atlanta finished with a 168-65 lead in rushing yards against the Raiders. Bijan Robinson led the way with a 125-yard effort, the best of his career, and now has 1,102 rushing yards for the season after topping 100 yards in three of the past five games.

Bringing the heat

No matter who’s at quarterback for New York, the Falcons will be looking to bring plenty of pressure.

After having a league-low 10 sacks through Week 11, Atlanta has 13 sacks in three games since its bye week.

The heat is coming from all over the field. Eight players have recorded sacks during this recent run, led by outside linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie with three apiece.

The Giants have allowed 45 sacks, tied for seventh most in the NFL.

___

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan in East Rutherford, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.