NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

November 14, 2024, 6:52 PM

New York (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — WASHINGTON: K Austin Seibert, QB Jeff Driskel (emergency QB), CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominique Hampton, LB Nick Bellore, G Chris Paul. PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee (emergency QB), CB Eli Ricks, S Tristin McCollum, OL Nick Gates, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan.

