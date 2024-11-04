NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TAMPA BAY:…

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TAMPA BAY: TE Devin Culp, WR Mike Evans, LB Antonio Grier, WR Jalen McMillan, G Royce Newman, OLB Jose Ramirez. KANSAS CITY: WR Juju Smith-Schuster, CB Nazeeh Johnson, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, DE Mike Danna, OL C.J. Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

