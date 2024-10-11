The 49ers avoid another late-game collapse thanks in part to big plays from rookies

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A seemingly safe 20-point lead for San Francisco had been cut to six points by…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A seemingly safe 20-point lead for San Francisco had been cut to six points by Seattle, and the 49ers appeared to be on the brink of another late-game collapse against a division opponent.

Only this time the 49ers came up with the big plays — thanks in large part to their rookie class — and closed a 36-24 victory over the Seahawks on Thursday night that gave them a share of the NFC West lead.

“It was something that felt familiar for sure,” All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said of the dwindling lead. “We can go one of two ways right here We can stand tall in a hostile environment in a game we know we have to get or we can settle for exactly how we’ve been playing the last couple of losses we have. But that’s probably what I’m most proud of right now — the way we stood up.”

The 49ers got an interception from rookie Renardo Green to set up Brock Purdy’s third TD pass of the game that gave San Francisco a 29-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Guerendo then helped iced the game with a 76-yard run behind fellow rookie Dominick Puni with less than 2 minutes remaining.

Fourth-round pick Malik Mustapha added an interception earlier in the game.

“So impressive,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “Mature beyond their years. Big game for the whole class, with Renardo coming up big, Malik, I.G. Puni’s been in there all year. Very talented, very mature class, young guys that we can count on.”

What’s working

George Kittle in the red zone. San Francisco has struggled in the red zone this season but throwing to Kittle has worked well. Purdy threw two TD passes to Kittle in the second half, giving Kittle an NFL-high five touchdown catches in the red zone this season.

What needs help

Kick coverage. The Niners did deliver a big play on special teams when Darrell Luter Jr. forced a fumble by Laviska Shenault Jr. that was recovered by Tatum Bethune in the second quarter. But the season-long special teams issues came back when Shenault had a 97-yard kick return for a TD in the third quarter and Dee Williams had a 37-yard return to the Seattle 49 in the fourth quarter.

Stock up

DE Nick Bosa didn’t record a sack but made a major impact with his pressure on Geno Smith, leading to an interception in the end zone on the first drive. Bosa had 14 pressures on the game, according to NFL NextGen stats, which is tied for the most for any player in a game over the last four seasons. His seven games with at least 10 pressures are the most since he entered the NFL in 2019, according to NextGen stats.

Stock down

LB De’Vondre Campbell. The 49ers hoped the signing of Campbell would fill the void of Dre Greenlaw, who is recovering from a torn Achilles during last season’s Super Bowl. But Campbell has struggled this season, especially in pass coverage. He was beat on a 30-yard pass on third down early in the game and has allowed 25 catches on 28 targets this season, according to PFF.

Injuries

RB Jordan Mason has an AC sprain in his shoulder and is day to day. … K Matthew Wright, signed last week to replace the injured Jake Moody, dislocated his shoulder making a tackle on a kick return. The team is waiting for results of an MRI to determine whether they will need to bring in another kicker. … Mustapha (low ankle sprain) is day to day. … RB Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) won’t return to practice this week. … Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall will have his practice window opened Monday but isn’t expected to play next week as he works his way back from being shot in the chest on Aug. 31.

Key number

11.3 — The 49ers used two running backs and one tight end — “21” personnel — on 28 plays in the game with an average of 11.3 yards per play. That’s the fourth-best performance for a team in 21 personnel since 2010 out of 647 games with at least 20 plays in that personnel, according to Sportradar.

What’s next

San Francisco hosts Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch on Oct. 10. This will be the 10th Super Bowl rematch in the following regular season with the champion winning six of the previous nine.

