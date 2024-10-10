Saints aim to end 3-game skid as they host Buccaneers squad also trying to bounce back from a loss

Tampa Bay (3-2) at New Orleans (2-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 3 1/2. Against…

Tampa Bay (3-2) at New Orleans (2-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

BetMGM NFL Odds: Buccaneers by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Buccaneers 3-2, Saints 2-2-1.

Series record: Saints lead 41-24.

Last meeting: Saints beat Buccaneers 23-13 on Dec. 31, 2023, in Tampa Bay.

Last week: Buccaneers lost to Falcons 36-30, OT; Saints lost to Chiefs 26-13.

Buccaneers offense: overall (19), rush (20), pass (T15), scoring (9)

Buccaneers defense: overall (30), rush (16), pass (28), scoring (T17)

Saints offense: overall (T17), rush (10, pass (21), scoring (T4)

Saints defense: overall (23), rush (7), pass (26), scoring (8)

Turnover differential: Buccaneers plus-2, Saints plus-3.

Buccaneers player to watch

While WR Mike Evans is on the verge of becoming the 11th player in NFL history with 100 or more touchdown receptions in a career, fellow WR Chris Godwin has enjoyed a lot of success against the Saints. In 14 games vs. New Orleans, Godwin has averaged 13.9 yards per catch on 68 receptions. He’s scored seven TDs, and 45 of those 68 receptions have been for first downs.

Saints player to watch

Versatile running back Alvin Kamara has 602 yards and six TDs from scrimmage in five games this season.

Key matchup

Bucs receiver Mike Evans against Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. This matchup has been a centerpiece of numerous games between these NFC South foes since Lattimore was drafted in 2017 and sometimes has resulted in scuffles, ejections and fines.

Key injuries

The Bucs are monitoring the progress of three starters —DL Calijah Kancey (calf), RT Luke Goedeke (concussion) and S Antoine Winfield, Jr. (foot) — who have missed significant playing time. Kancey has yet to play this season but was a full participant in practice early this week. Goedeke also practiced but has remained in the concussion protocol. Winfield, injured during the closing minutes of the season opener, was limited in practice. Like Goedeke, Winfield has been inactive the past four games. … QB Derek Carr (oblique) was ruled out early in the week and will be replaced by rookie Spencer Rattler. … TE Taysom Hill (ribs), RG Cesar Ruiz (knee), G Lucas Patrick (chest), S Will Harris (hamstring) and LB Pete Werner (hamstring) all missed multiple practices this week.

Series notes

The Bucs have won three of the past four meetings. The Saints are 21-11 at home against Tampa Bay. The margin of victory has been seven points or fewer in 34 meetings.

Stats and stuff

The Bucs have won three straight NFC South titles coming on the heels of the Saints winning four in a row. Tampa Bay has held at least a share of first place in the division for 48 of the past 56 regular-season weeks going back to Week 4 of the 2021 season. … QB Baker Mayfield’s passer rating of 112.2 ranks third in the NFL. He’s tied with Sam Darnold for second with 11 TD passes (one behind Joe Burrow) and 10th in passing yards with 1,164. … Mayfield is coming off throwing for 180 yards and three TDs without an interception in last week’s loss at Atlanta. … In two games against the Saints last year, Mayfield passed for 555 yards and five TDs. … Evans, who has 99 TD catches, is tied for the league lead with five this season. He had two last week, his 22nd game with two or more TD receptions. Only six players — Jerry Rice (44), Randy Moss (36), Terrell Owens (32) Cris Carter (29), Marvin Harrison (29) and Davante Adams (23) — have done it more times. … Rookie Bucky Irving is Tampa Bay’s leading rusher with 247 yards and one TD. … DL Logan Hall has a team-leading three sacks, matching his total for the past two seasons combined. … Kamara is tied for second in the NFL with 602 scrimmage yards this season and leads all running backs with 23 catches this season. … WR Chris Olave had just two catches for 10 yards last week, his only game in the past four with fewer than 80 yards receiving. … WR Rashid Shaheed led New Orleans with 86 yards receiving last week, including a 43-yard TD catch, his third this season of at least that length. … DE Chase Young had his 18th career sack last week. … DT Bryan Bresee has four sacks in his past four games. … DT Khalen Saunders made his first career interception last week. … CB Alontae Taylor had two tackles for loss and his second forced fumble of the season last week. He is the only player with at least four tackles for loss and four passes defensed this season.

Fantasy tip

Evans hasn’t always performed poorly against Lattimore, but has been shut down in that matchup several times in the past. If there was ever a week to sit Evans in favor of another receiver, this could be it. Meanwhile, if there’s a chance to pick up Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin, take it. The Saints’ defense has the best red zone percentage in the league, allowing touchdowns on just 25% of opponent trips inside the 20, often forcing field goals in the process.

