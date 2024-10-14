Panthers expected to open practice window for rookie running back Jonathan Brooks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are preparing to open the practice window this week for rookie running back…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are preparing to open the practice window this week for rookie running back Jonathan Brooks, the team’s second-round draft pick from Texas.

Brooks tore the ACL in his knee last November while playing for the Longhorns and has not practiced with the Panthers since being drafted.

The 21-year-old Brooks is likely at least a few weeks away from being added to the 53-man roster given his lack of on-field practice time. The Panthers will have 21 days to activate him to the roster once they open the practice window.

“He has explosive ability and a combination of size and speed and his body control is really rare from what we’ve seen in the past couple of years,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “Really fluid (pass) catcher out of the backfield with an ability to hit the home run. He has a natural patience in his run style, so he has a combination of a lot of great traits that you hope for.”

Of all of the areas that the Panthers (1-5) have struggled in this season — and there are certainly plenty — running back hasn’t been one of them.

Chuba Hubbard has been excellent this season, having his fourth straight game of at least 90 yards rushing in Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is averaging more than 5.8 yards per carry over the past five weeks and has run extremely hard.

Miles Sanders is the No. 2 back.

As for where Brooks would fit into the backfield mix, Canales said that is something that will be determined down the road and will be highly dependent on what Brooks shows in practice.

What’s working

Hubbard continues to churn out the tough yards, which has been a big boost for the offense. And perhaps Canales should lean on him even more. The Panthers were doing that on Sunday, but then got away from it. Down by eight, Hubbard responded by picking up three first downs on four consecutive runs. But Canales called for a pass and Andy Dalton’s downfield throw was intercepted, leading to a game-clinching touchdown by the Falcons.

What needs help

Carolina’s defense is bad — historically bad. The Panthers have allowed 203 points through six games (33.8 points per game) this season, which is the ninth most in the NFL in the Super Bowl era. Carolina has allowed 24 touchdowns — 12 rushing and 12 passing — this season and allowed its opponents to score TDs on 75% of their trips inside the 20.

It didn’t help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s cause when the Panthers traded away top edge rusher Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson in the offseason. And the injuries to defensive end Derrick Brown, linebackers Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell and cornerback Dane Jackson have caused problems leaving the team with limited talent and little depth.

Stock up

Panthers rookie WR Xavier Legette had three catches for 23 yards and caught his second career TD pass against the Falcons, celebrating once again by pretending to ride a horse. Now the Panthers need him to be more consistent and put up bigger numbers as he progresses through his rookie season. Legette is still trying to figure out how to use his big body, but is starting to become a unique option on fade routes in the end zone because of his size.

Stock down

Punt team. For the second time this season Johnny Hekker had a punt partially blocked, and this one helped turn the tide as the Falcons were able to take over in Carolina territory, leading to a score.

Injuries

The Panthers failed to get a sack on Sunday with Jadeveon Clowney sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is listed as day to day, along with right tackle Taylor Moton (triceps). The Panthers still could be a little ways from getting LB D.J. Wonnum on the field. He has been on IR all season.

Key number

200 — Yards rushing allowed to Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Next steps

The Panthers have back-to-back games on the road, heading to Washington (4-2) and then Denver (3-3).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.