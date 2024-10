New York (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW YORK GIANTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW YORK: P…

NEW YORK GIANTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW YORK: P Jamie Gillan, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Cor’Dale Flott, LB Ty Summers, G Jake Kubas, DL Jordon Riley, QB Tommy DeVito (emergency QB). PITTSBURG: QB Justin Fields, CB C.J. Henderson, OLB Nick Herbig, C Zach Frazier, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson.

