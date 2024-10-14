Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. shows Titans he can make the tough part look easy in 20-17 win

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tends to overcome the toughest challenges. Take Sunday at Tennessee. Four days after reports…

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tends to overcome the toughest challenges.

Take Sunday at Tennessee.

Four days after reports came out that he suffered a back injury which might keep him out multiple weeks, Pittman caught three passes for 35 yards and may have salvaged Indy’s playoff hopes by outjumping a defender for the go-ahead 10-yard TD catch in a 20-17 win over the Titans.

It’s no surprise in Indy’s locker room.

“I’ve only been here — what week is this six? Week 5, Week 6? He’s got to be one of the toughest players I’ve played with,” said quarterback Joe Flacco, a 17-year veteran. “It’s awesome, I mean when you have guys like that you can go a long way, and that’s the kind of guys you need to have to play winning football. He’s unbelievable for that.”

While some may discount Pittman’s value because his numbers and highlights don’t always stand out, the Colts (3-3) never have. They’re relied on Pittman’s reliable leadership by example style for so long, they gave him a contract extension worth $70 million in March.

He’s been worth every penny so far.

From training camp dustups to small skirmishes during joint practices to his response after taking a dangerous hit to the head last December against Pittsburgh, Pittman never backs down. His performance against the Titans (1-4) was a perfect example.

When Flacco needed to find someone to beat a blitz on third-and-9, he backpedaled and lobbed the perfect pass to let Pittman use his size advantage to win the jump ball — and hang on as he hit the field.

“I wanted to jump before he jumped, and, honestly, I didn’t want to be too high because it (the game) wasn’t over yet,” Pittman said. “Obviously, I was excited. But I knew, ‘Hey, the game’s not over yet. We’ve still got time.’ So, you know, just keep it moving. And then I kept it level and then it led to another decent play.”

That 16-yard catch went for a first down, nearly allowing the Colts to run out the clock with another play Pittman made look easy.

“He just showed up. Like I said, the toughest guy I’ve ever been around and when we needed a play, he made the big time play,” coach Shane Steichen said. “Just a credit to him and his toughness.”

What’s working

Flacco. At age 39, the Super Bowl 47 MVP isn’t flashy. He wins with smarts. Since replacing injured starter Anthony Richardson, Flacco has completed 70% of his throws with five TD passes and one interception while leading Indy to two wins in three games.

What needs work

Ground game. A sprained ankle prevented Jonathan Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ, from finishing the Steelers game three weeks ago, and in the two full games he’s missed, Indy is averaging 3.8 yards on 48 carries. Flacco — or Richardson — need a more balanced attack to keep defenses honest.

Stock up

Samuel Womack III. All the veteran cornerback has done since being acquired off waivers just before the regular season started is make plays. He’s been a steadying influence for a young position group that has struggled with injuries and consistency. Womack was in coverage on two key, late plays to help seal Sunday’s victory.

Stock down

Ryan Kelly. Indy’s longtime anchor on the offensive line is a three-time Pro Bowler in search of a contract extension. But after missing the two previous games with a neck injury, he couldn’t finish the Tennessee game because of an injured calf. Rookie Tanor Bortolini, a fourth-round draft pick, has done a solid job replacing Kelly.

Injuries

Indy begins yet another week hoping Richardson (right hip), Taylor (sprained ankle) and Kelly can play against Miami. Steichen said Monday he expects Richardson to play after going through pregame warmups each of the past two weeks. Undrafted rookie Dalton Tucker has played well in place of injured right guard Will Fries (lower right leg). And don’t make the mistake of counting out Pittman again this week. Indy also must decide whether to start the 21-day clock for the return of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (sprained ankle) to return from injured reserve.

Key number

241 — After allowing each of its first five opponents to finish with 383 or more yards, Indy’s struggling defense held the Titans to 241 yards, a season best for the Colts.

Next steps

The Colts desperately needed to beat the Titans to stay in the AFC South title chase. With three straight matchups against division leaders following a Week 7 game against struggling Miami (2-3), protecting their home turf this weekend is essential.

