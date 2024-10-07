Cardinals hope their defense keeps improving after it keyed a comeback win over the 49ers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals may have salvaged their season on Sunday, rallying from a 10-point deficit in…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals may have salvaged their season on Sunday, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter on the road to beat defending NFC champion San Francisco 24-23.

The unlikely win was due to an unlikely hero — the defense.

The Cardinals shut out the 49ers in the second half, giving Kyler Murray and the offense time to rally from a 23-10 deficit. Kyzir White had the game-sealing interception, diving to secure a pass by Brock Purdy that was tipped.

“We came out here and we battled,” White said. “We got punched in the mouth at times, but we kept punching back and ultimately came out with the win. Definitely proud of my guys.”

The Cardinals are 2-3 overall but 2-0 against NFC West opponents.

They’ve already shown a lot of promise on offense with standouts like Murray, rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner. Sunday’s defensive performance suggests the Cardinals could be a well-rounded team.

“That’s what it comes down to, guys,” coach Jonathan Gannon said. “We won the game because guys made a bunch of plays, all three phases, point blank, done.”

Arizona’s defense has taken its lumps, particularly when getting blasted by Washington and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels during a lopsided Week 4 loss. The Cardinals have had trouble pressuring quarterbacks and have been hurt by season-ending injuries to linebacker BJ Ojulari and defensive lineman Justin Jones.

But they still have talent, particularly at interior linebacker and safety. The nucleus of White, Mack Wilson, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson gives defensive coordinator Nick Rallis a versatile quartet of veterans.

The group also has a short memory. One week after getting smoked by the Commanders, the defense was stellar against the 49ers.

“It shows the leadership, that you’ve got the right guys in the locker room,” Gannon said. “The NFL, it’s week to week and you go through ups and downs. You try not to ride the emotional roller coaster, but that’s real.”

What’s working

The Cardinals’ offense has come ready to play each week and is now 5 of 5 scoring touchdowns on the opening drive. Against the 49ers, Murray’s 50-yard touchdown run gave Arizona a 7-0 lead. Murray finished with 83 yards rushing on seven carries.

What needs help

For some reason, the Cardinals’ offense hasn’t played as well after the first drive. Arizona had a dry spell of six offensive possessions after Murray’s long TD run.

Stock up

LB Jesse Luketa was inactive for the first four games of the season before being pressed into action on Sunday. He came up with one of the biggest plays of the game, punching the ball loose for a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Stock down

The Murray-Harrison connection had a down week. The rookie receiver caught two passes for 36 yards despite being targeted seven times.

Injuries

Starting RG Will Hernandez (knee) is out for the season. Gannon said rookie DL Darius Robinson (calf) and WR Zay Jones (suspension) will return to practice. K Matt Prater (knee) could return this week, though Gannon said the team will have to see how his injury responds during practice.

Key numbers

7-4 — The Cardinals’ record at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the 49ers. That’s the most wins by a visiting team since the stadium opened in 2014.

Next steps

The Cardinals play at Green Bay on Sunday.

