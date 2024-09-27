Panthers could be without both starting guards on Sunday against the winless Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers could be without both of their high-priced free agent guard acquisitions on Sunday…

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Damien Lewis (elbow) has been ruled out and Robert Hunt is questionable after tweaking his hip in practice on Friday. Hunt did not finish practice.

The Panthers invested more than $150 million on Hunt and Lewis this past offseason and both had been playing well.

Chandler Zavala will start for Lewis. Brady Christensen would start if Hunt can’t play.

The Panthers, who placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on injured reserve earlier in the week with a hamstring injury, will also be without defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (foot) and defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hip) on Sunday.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable but is expected to play on Sunday.

Quarterback Andy Dalton has been listed on the injury report all week with an ankle injury, but will start on Sunday.

