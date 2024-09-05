NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 1 Thursday BALTIMORE RAVENS at…

Week 1

Thursday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BALTIMORE: OLB Adisa Isaac, S Beau Brade, CB T,J, Tampa, C Nick Samac, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, WR Devontez Walker, DE Brent Urban. KANSAS CITY: WR Hollywood Brown, OL C.J. Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, TE Peyton Hendershot, DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

