NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

September 5, 2024, 7:15 PM

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 1

Thursday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — BALTIMORE: OLB Adisa Isaac, S Beau Brade, CB T,J, Tampa, C Nick Samac, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, WR Devontez Walker, DE Brent Urban. KANSAS CITY: WR Hollywood Brown, OL C.J. Hanson, T Ethan Driskell, TE Peyton Hendershot, DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

