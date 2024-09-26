NFL Inactive Report

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 26, 2024, 6:50 PM

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, CB Caelen Carson, T Matt Waletzko, TE John Stephens, DE Tyrus Wheat, QB Trey Lance (emergency QB). GIANTS: CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Dru Phillips, S Anthony Johnson, OLB Benton Whitley, OLB Boogie Basham, G Jake Kubas, QB Tommy DeVito (emergency QB).

