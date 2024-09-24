Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 4

It’s been a roller coaster of a fantasy season thus far, and this week may not be any different. That…

It’s been a roller coaster of a fantasy season thus far, and this week may not be any different. That being said, there are several key players to keep your fantasy team afloat. Here are the prime fantasy plays going into Week 4.

Quarterbacks

Start: Jayden Daniels, Commanders at Cardinals

Daniels is faring the best of the rookie QBs currently starting in the NFL, winning two of three games and putting up at least 25 points in fantasy leagues in Weeks 1 and 3. This week he’ll get his best matchup to date, against the Cardinals. Daniels is capable enough with his feet to have a productive day, even if the passing game doesn’t thrive.

Other locks:

—Kyler Murray vs Commanders

—Andy Dalton vs Bengals

—Joe Burrow vs Panthers

—Josh Allen at Ravens

Avoid: Matthew Stafford, Rams vs Bears

Having lost his two top options in the passing game, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Stafford is leaning heavily on the running game, and he’s winning. Stafford will have his work cut out for him this week against a Bears team that is currently the second-worst matchup for opposing QBs.

Running backs

Start: Devin Singletary, Giants vs Cowboys

Singletary could have a big game against Dallas’ struggling defensive front. Dallas allowed 190 rushing yards against the Saints in Week 2 and 274 rushing yards against the Ravens in Week 3.

Other locks:

—Tony Pollard at Dolphins

—Derrick Henry vs Bills

—Aaron Jones at Packers

—Saquon Barkley at Buccaneers

Avoid: Travis Etienne, Jaguars at Texans

The Jaguars offense has been underwhelming through three weeks, failing to score more than 17 points in any game. Etienne has been salvaging his fantasy days by finding the end zone in two of three games, but he’ll have his most difficult matchup of the season yet when Jacksonville faces Houston this week.

Wide receivers

Start: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The rest of the Buccaneers offense has been up and down, but Godwin has been consistent, garnering at least eight targets and at least six catches for at least 50 yards and a score in each game this season. His opponent this week, the Eagles, seem to be improving as a secondary, but they’re still at the back of the pack.

Other locks:

—DK Metcalf at Lions

—Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Commanders

—Khalil Shakir at Ravens

Avoid: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins vs. Titans

Hill is as fast as they come, but all of that is negated if his QB can’t get him the ball efficiently. The Dolphins offense has struggled since Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2 that has sidelined him ever since, managing only 3 points in Week 3. Hill only had three catches for 40 yards. The offense’s outlook doesn’t seem much better this week, as they’ll face a Titans defense that is in the top three in defending the pass.

Tight ends

Cole Kmet, Bears vs Rams

Kmet had 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and he’s in line for another big game in Week 4. He’ll get his best matchup yet against a Rams team that’s been a top-five matchup for opposing tight ends. Even if Keenan Allen returns, the matchup is favorable enough for Kmet to keep him in lineups.

Other locks:

—Brock Bowers vs Browns

—Dalton Kincaid vs Ravens

—Pat Freiermuth at Colts

—Jake Ferguson at Giants

Avoid: Sam LaPorta, Lions vs Seahawks

LaPorta has yet to score this season, and he’s only caught more than two passes in one game this season. Averaging only three targets a game, LaPorta just hasn’t been a necessary part of the Lions offense, as the running game has been thriving. Also LaPorta has been dealing with the ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.

