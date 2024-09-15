Braelon Allen, NFL’s youngest player, scores 2 TDs to help Aaron Rodgers and Jets beat Titans 24-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wants to make clear that he technically now has two victories as quarterback of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wants to make clear that he technically now has two victories as quarterback of the New York Jets.

Not his first.

Braelon Allen, the NFL’s youngest player, ran for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:31 left to put Rodgers and the New York Jets ahead to stay as they beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday.

Rodgers threw for 176 yards and two TDs and got to kneel down for his first victory that he started and finished as the Jets’ starting quarterback. He tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of the Jets’ 2023 season opener, which was a win over Buffalo.

The 40-year-old four-time NFL MVP said somehow that first one counts, though it didn’t make this win any less special having “been a long time coming.”

“These are kind of the games you look back on late in the season, and you’re thankful that you won these,” Rodgers said. “Because if we want to be a great team, we’ve got to win in these type of environments against teams like that.”

One of Rodgers’ TD passes was to the 20-year-old Allen, marking a score by the NFL’s oldest and youngest players. The fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin said playing with Breece Hall takes some of the focus off him. He credited tight end Jeremy Ruckert for the sealing block on his game-winning TD run.

“My Nana could probably score on that one,” Allen said.

The Jets (1-1) ruined the home opener for Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan, who got to watch a pair of back-to-back turnovers by second-year quarterback Will Levis.

“The mistakes were critical,” Callahan said.

The Titans (0-2) still had a chance at the end.

Will McDonald IV, who had three of the Jets’ four sacks, got his third with 23 seconds left on third down. Levis threw to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-goal from the 14 with Jets safety Tony Adams helping break up the pass to turn it over on downs.

The Jets got 17 points off Titans’ mistakes. First came an interception by Brandin Echols. There was a roughing penalty by two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons on third down that kept a New York drive ahead for the Jets’ first lead at 14-10 to start the third quarter.

Irvin Charles blocked Ryan Stonehouse’s punt to set up 33-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein and a 17-10 lead.

The Titans tied it when Levis broke loose on a 21-yard run that left Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson on the ground with an injured right Achilles tendon. Two plays later, Levis connected with Calvin Ridley for a 40-yard TD pass tying it up at 17 late in the third.

The Titans led 7-0 after the first quarter on Ridley ’s first rushing touchdown of his career.

Levis inexplicably tried to shovel a backward pass to Tyjae Spears that Jets D-lineman Quinnen Williams recovered, prompting a profane question from Callahan easily readable on TV as to what the quarterback was thinking. Echols took the ball away from Treylon Burks on Tennessee’s next drive on its first play.

Rodgers got the Jets going. He capped their 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 12-yard TD toss to Allen who bowled into the end zone tying it at 7. Allen became the youngest to score a TD from scrimmage in the NFL since 1930.

The Titans got a 41-yard field goal from Nick Folk to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Levis’ turnovers

The Titans quarterback now has five turnovers in the first six quarters this season. The fumble resembled a pick-6 in the opening loss in Chicago by the same 24-17 score. Callahan was asked what he said to Levis coming off the field and said the camera caught it well.

“He’s a grown up, and he knows better,” Callahan said. “And so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it.”

Levis summed it up: “I just can’t let that happen.”

Punt blocks

It’s the second straight game the Titans have had a punt blocked and the third for Stonehouse, whose season ended on his next punt attempt after having a punt blocked and returned for a TD last December.

“I don’t know that I’ve been around a blocked punt for six years,” Callahan said. “So, to have it happen back to back is really frustrating.”

Injuries

Jets: Johnson was carted off the field late in the third quarter with what coach Robert Saleh said is likely a torn right Achilles tendon with more tests Monday. … LB C.J. Mosley hurt a toe in the opening seconds of the second quarter and did not return. Saleh said he could be back for the next game. … Hall went into the medical tent, but returned late in the second quarter.

Titans: CB Roger McCreary hurt a shoulder taking down Rodgers in the second quarter. He returned and had a nice tackle for loss in the fourth quarter. … RB Tyjae Spears hurt an ankle and didn’t return.

Up next

Jets: host New England for their home opener Thursday night.

Titans: host Green Bay next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.