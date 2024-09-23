Bears’ poor running game is putting pressure on rookie QB Caleb Williams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It’s difficult enough for the Chicago Bears to get in sync on offense with a…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It’s difficult enough for the Chicago Bears to get in sync on offense with a rookie starting quarterback.

Getting by until Caleb Williams can get comfortable running the offense is far more difficult when a team runs the ball as poorly as the Bears have through three games.

Their running game got off to a slow start and has become progressively worse. Chicago had 63 rushing yards on 28 attempts in Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus pointed to the team’s adjustments to a new offensive system under Shane Waldron as one of the reasons the Bears rank 30th in rushing after finishing second last year.

“I think that’s part of it,” Eberflus said Monday, after Roschon Johnson led the team in rushing with 30 yards. “But I do think that Roschon gets going here, (because) he did a really good job yesterday in terms of denting the pile forward and doing a good job that way.”

Johnson was injured in the preseason and hadn’t played until Sunday. The Bears got 20 yards on 13 carries from D’Andre Swift, who signed as a free agent for $24 million over three years. He has 68 yards on the season and is averaging 1.8 yards per rush.

“I think we have three unique guys that have skill sets that we can really utilize as we get going during the course of this year and it’s important that we do that,” Eberflus said.

It wasn’t to be Sunday, especially at the goal line just before halftime. A goal-line stand over four plays from the 4-yard line prevented a Bears touchdown. Chicago ended up losing 21-16.

The Bears gave up on going straight ahead after three runs by Khalil Herbert put them at the 1. They tried an ill-fated option pitch on fourth down to Swift against a defensive look they didn’t like for the play, although Williams had the ability to audible to another play.

“If you don’t like it you can alert something else,” Eberflus said. “Again, talking to Caleb, he just didn’t feel he had the time to do that. It was running short on time; they broke the huddle at 10 (seconds) and worked it down and maybe snapped at five. That’s just what it was. We didn’t get that (defensive) look we wanted.”

They ran the play anyway and took a 12-yard loss.

There’s more to playing quarterback in the NFL than reading a secondary and throwing. It’s another part of Williams’ education.

What’s working

The Bears’ defense continues to clamp down on the passing game, with two more interceptions Sunday. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds each had a pick, while the pass rush picked up with Montez Sweat recording his first sack.

What needs help

The offensive line. With Matt Pryor starting at right guard for the injured Nate Davis, the Bears gave up four sacks. Williams has been sacked 13 times this season.

Stock up

Tight end Cole Kmet. He had a team-high 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. He had five receptions in the first two games combined.

Stock down

Defensive end Daniel Hardy. In the opener, he blocked a punt for a special-teams touchdown to trigger a comeback win over Tennessee. On Sunday, he jumped offside on a Colts punt, providing Indianapolis with a first down to extend a drive that ultimately concluded with a touchdown.

Injuries

Eberflus had no update on wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), who missed the last two games and hasn’t practiced since before the opener. Cornerback Terell Smith suffered a hip injury on Sunday.

Key number

84 — Despite scoring 16 points, the Bears ran 84 plays against the Colts. It was the most they’ve had in a game since setting the franchise record of 94 on Oct. 31, 1999, in a 48-22 loss to Washington.

“I think that’s a game where you look at our roster and look at theirs and I’d take ours over theirs any day of the week,” Kmet said. “So yeah. I mean, it’s not a game I think we should have lost.”

Next steps

The Bears host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a meeting of 1-2 teams looking to avoid falling too far behind in their divisional races.

