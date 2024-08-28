Colts counting on Richardson-Taylor pairing to help change the conversation with a playoff return

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8) EXPECTATIONS: The Colts have heard all about the streaks. Yes, they’ve missed the playoffs each of the…

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8)

EXPECTATIONS: The Colts have heard all about the streaks. Yes, they’ve missed the playoffs each of the past three years. They haven’t won a division crown since 2014 and haven’t won a season opener since 2013. So this year, Indy wants to silence its critics. To do that, second-year coach Shane Steichen needs second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson to deliver in two key areas — staying healthy and throwing consistently well enough to win. Richardson should have more help this season with all five starting offensive linemen back, 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor happy and healthy and possibly the Colts’ strongest receiving groups in years. Defensively, not much has changed. The Colts are deep along the defensive line and are experienced in the front seven. But to change directions and return to the playoffs, Indy needs its young secondary to grow up quickly this season.

NEW FACES: DT Raekwon Davis, QB Joe Flacco, DE Laiatu Latu, WR Adonai Mitchell, OL Matt Goncalves, OL Tanor Bortolini, WR-RS Anthony Gould.

KEY LOSSES: QB Gardner Minshew, RB Zack Moss, WR Isaiah McKenzie, DE Samson Ebukam (torn Achilles tendon).

STRENGTHS: Richardson and Taylor only took two snaps together in 2023. This season, they form a potentially dynamic rushing duo capable of creating nightmares for opponents and becoming the cornerstone of Indy’s offense. Add Michael Pittman Jr., one of the NFL’s toughest receivers, to a mix that includes a motivated Mitchell, speedy Josh Downs and third-year receiver Alec Pierce and the possibilities seem endless. The Colts started training camp believing this would be their deepest defensive line rotation in years, too — until Ebukam’s injury. But his absence will likely give Latu more playing time.

WEAKNESSES: The most glaring problem last season was the young, injury-depleted secondary. GM Chris Ballard has not added a veteran through free agency or a trade yet, perhaps counting on the development of second-year CBs JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones and the return of injured CB Dallis Flowers to fill the gaps. Indy also needs to settle on a starting free safety and would like to see one of last year’s five tight ends emerge as a go-to option.

CAMP DEVELOPMENTS: The pass-rushing skills that made Latu such a problem the past two seasons at UCLA, and the No. 15 overall draft pick in April, appear well-suited for his pro career. But Latu must also demonstrate he’s more than a pass-rushing specialist by showing he’s equally strong playing the run. The other significant development is the influence Flacco has had on Richardson, who has frequently praised Flacco for his assistance in team meetings and helping him read defenses more quickly.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Taylor. After two injury-filled seasons and an ugly contract dispute, Taylor looks and sounds more like the guy who rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 29 TDs in his first two seasons rather than the guy who had 1,602 yards rushing and 11 TDs over the past two. Couple his ability to catch out of the backfield with the dual threat of Richardson and Taylor seems primed for a big rebound in 2024.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 80 to 1. Over/under wins: 8 1/2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.